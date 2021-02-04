Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Lear Corp, Sells Microsoft Corp, Danaos Corp, Cintas Corp

Edinburgh, Scotland, X0, based Investment company Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc (Current Portfolio) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Lear Corp, sells Microsoft Corp, Danaos Corp, Cintas Corp, eBay Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc. As of 2020Q4, Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc owns 77 stocks with a total value of $272 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LEA,

LEA, Added Positions: ATVI, MTD, XEL,

ATVI, MTD, XEL, Reduced Positions: MSFT, CTAS, EBAY, ORLY, NKE, COST, APD, WM, ROST, KLAC, AXP, AAPL, NDAQ, AMZN, VOO, JPM, GOOG, GOOGL, MCD, CSCO, CMCSA, VWO, VPL, JNJ, BA, VGK, INTC, GILD, LLY, FTI, PM, VNQ, VGT, INTU, ZBH, J, AMGN, VHT, FIS, KR, CMI, VFH, IVV, COP, CL, HD, VNQI, DFS, ITW, EPP, EEM, SLB,

MSFT, CTAS, EBAY, ORLY, NKE, COST, APD, WM, ROST, KLAC, AXP, AAPL, NDAQ, AMZN, VOO, JPM, GOOG, GOOGL, MCD, CSCO, CMCSA, VWO, VPL, JNJ, BA, VGK, INTC, GILD, LLY, FTI, PM, VNQ, VGT, INTU, ZBH, J, AMGN, VHT, FIS, KR, CMI, VFH, IVV, COP, CL, HD, VNQI, DFS, ITW, EPP, EEM, SLB, Sold Out: DAC, MDT, RTX,

For the details of ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/royal+bank+of+scotland+group+plc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 91,189 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.63% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 46,299 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.72% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 111,756 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.79% CME Group Inc (CME) - 79,609 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 213,644 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.6%

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.78 and $164.69, with an estimated average price of $141.47. The stock is now traded at around $152.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,322 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 167.00%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.28. The stock is now traded at around $92.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 49,341 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold out a holding in Danaos Corp. The sale prices were between $7.75 and $21.43, with an estimated average price of $13.07.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05.