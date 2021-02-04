HCR Wealth Advisors Buys SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Nexstar Media Group Inc, Moelis, Sells ProShares Short S&P500, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, AbbVie Inc

Investment company HCR Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Nexstar Media Group Inc, Moelis, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Rocket Inc, sells ProShares Short S&P500, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, AbbVie Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HCR Wealth Advisors. As of 2020Q4, HCR Wealth Advisors owns 262 stocks with a total value of $476 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 695,162 shares, 19.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 537,165 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.80% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 161,641 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.08% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 850,442 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 61,769 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Moelis & Co. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $40.4. The stock is now traded at around $51.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 29,505 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.23 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $21.07. The stock is now traded at around $21.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 57,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $29.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 28,067 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.1 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $145.72. The stock is now traded at around $160.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,335 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $74.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,430 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $64.67, with an estimated average price of $61. The stock is now traded at around $61.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 105.30%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $168.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 30,366 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc by 380.39%. The purchase prices were between $81.02 and $111.37, with an estimated average price of $98.04. The stock is now traded at around $127.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 22,218 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1028.54%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 28,078 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1049.46%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.726600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 272.82%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $90.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,252 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 72.88%. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 38,345 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47.

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $444.14.

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Autoliv Inc. The sale prices were between $75.23 and $94.22, with an estimated average price of $86.74.

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $538.1.

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $31.83 and $39.3, with an estimated average price of $35.83.

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $0.63 and $0.93, with an estimated average price of $0.78.