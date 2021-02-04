>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

HCR Wealth Advisors Buys SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Nexstar Media Group Inc, Moelis, Sells ProShares Short S&P500, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, AbbVie Inc

February 04, 2021 | About: GLD -2.15% NXST +4.38% EEM +0.04% BSV +0.01% IYW +1.14% FIXD +0.04% MC -0.86% RKT +1.7% FCX +2.05% ZBH +1.37% EMQQ +0.6% O +0.81% AB +2.27%

Investment company HCR Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Nexstar Media Group Inc, Moelis, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Rocket Inc, sells ProShares Short S&P500, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, AbbVie Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HCR Wealth Advisors. As of 2020Q4, HCR Wealth Advisors owns 262 stocks with a total value of $476 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HCR Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hcr+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HCR Wealth Advisors
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 695,162 shares, 19.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
  2. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 537,165 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.80%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 161,641 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.08%
  4. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 850,442 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 61,769 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
New Purchase: Moelis & Co (MC)

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Moelis & Co. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $40.4. The stock is now traded at around $51.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 29,505 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.23 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $21.07. The stock is now traded at around $21.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 57,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $29.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 28,067 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.1 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $145.72. The stock is now traded at around $160.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,335 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $74.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,430 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $64.67, with an estimated average price of $61. The stock is now traded at around $61.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 105.30%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $168.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 30,366 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc by 380.39%. The purchase prices were between $81.02 and $111.37, with an estimated average price of $98.04. The stock is now traded at around $127.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 22,218 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1028.54%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 28,078 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1049.46%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.726600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 272.82%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $90.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,252 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 72.88%. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 38,345 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $444.14.

Sold Out: Autoliv Inc (ALV)

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Autoliv Inc. The sale prices were between $75.23 and $94.22, with an estimated average price of $86.74.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $538.1.

Sold Out: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $31.83 and $39.3, with an estimated average price of $35.83.

Sold Out: Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (DFFN)

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $0.63 and $0.93, with an estimated average price of $0.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of HCR Wealth Advisors. Also check out:

1. HCR Wealth Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. HCR Wealth Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HCR Wealth Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HCR Wealth Advisors keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)