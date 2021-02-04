Ellevest, Inc. Buys BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Johnson & Johnson

Investment company Ellevest, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Mastercard Inc, sells SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Johnson & Johnson, American International Group Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ellevest, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Ellevest, Inc. owns 1242 stocks with a total value of $677 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: USHY, IUSG, SPYV, IGSB, ICVT, IEF, CCMP, CAJ, CAT, CCK, DD, HELE, NSIT, JHX, MHK, AVNT, WAB, WLL, SPR, UUUU, 50AA, AZD, NESR, KCAC, IGIB, MBB, SLV, XLC, XLV, FNHC, EGHT, ABEO, FENC, ALX, ANGO, ARTNA, MTOR, ASTE, BJRI, BOH, ESTE, BBBY, BIG, BDN, CAL, CSX, CFFN, CPF, CMCO, CMP, CMI, DBI, DAR, EV, EGAN, EPR, EXAS, FCBC, FFBC, FFIC, HL, HTBK, HXL, HUN, HURN, DIN, IBCP, IMKTA, TILE, ISBC, JBSS, JW.A, KMT, KNL, KFY, KRO, LHCG, LJPC, LSCC, LXRX, MSM, TELL, MTW, MTRX, MLP, VTRS, NYT, JWN, NWBI, NYMX, OIS, OMI, PTEN, PBCT, PVH, PBI, MODV, PFS, RDN, RGEN, RAD, RHI, ONTO, STBA, SGA, SIEB, STFC, STLD, STRA, SPWR, SHO, SNX, SKT, TEN, TEX, TTEK, INVA, TR, TG, TRN, TRST, UMPQ, UCBI, UTHR, VLO, VECO, WTI, GRA, WNC, WAFD, WRI, WWW, NEO, CBIO, CET, DUC, NCMI, GLUU, VMW, ROIC, MRTX, CELH, AIV, AIV, GEIA, WXC1, CYTH, IPI, SB, FLDM, IVR, MSGN, IRWD, GNRC, STNG, SIX, LYB, WSR, HYI, HEAR, PACB, IPHI, AMCX, FBIO, POST, ALSN, VIPS, TYME, SEAS, SFM, ASC, FPRX, FEYE, OMF, ADMA, SALT, AMC, ITCI, CBAY, AMRK, FIVN, GRUB, TBPH, DNOW, TSE, OCUL, MRNS, PIRS, CZR, CALA, UE, SHAK, CWBR, SEDG, GDDY, UNIT, CWEN, CSWI, PSTG, GCP, SITE, SELB, SYRS, FHB, GDP, JNCE, CLPR, SNDR, OVID, VERI, RDFN, ROKU, ALTR, SPRO, AMRX, TALO, XERS, BJ, TBIO, UPWK, ARNC, VTOL, CVAC, FROG, AIV, AIV, DFE, FXI, KRE, PSP, VGK, VPU,
- Added Positions: VTI, MUB, SUSA, SUB, VEA, ESGE, ESGD, BND, VWO, VTV, SHM, HYD, VB, BSV, VO, MA, EMB, IEFA, VNQ, VOE, VNQI, BSCM, VBR, SCHP, AAPL, EMR, GOOGL, MXIM, MSFT, NVTA, EMLC, ASML, ALXN, ALGN, BIIB, DHR, EIX, FRT, GILD, HFC, HD, LOGI, MS, NVS, NUAN, PKI, REG, UBS, WPP, V, TSLA, GOOG, IEI, IJK, IWD, LQD, ABB, ACN, A, ARE, AXP, AMP, AME, AMKR, APH, ANSS, ATR, AZN, ADSK, AVB, AVY, BLL, SAN, BMRN, BLK, BXP, CDNS, CE, FIS, SCHW, CME, CHH, CHD, CTAS, CL, CMA, CAG, ED, CPRT, GLW, CR, CS, CREE, CW, XRAY, DRI, DECK, DE, DENN, DEO, EMN, ECL, LLY, EQR, EL, FDX, FUL, WELL, HMC, HST, HBAN, INFO, ITT, INCY, INTU, ISRG, SJM, JPM, JCI, KSU, KEY, KMB, KNX, MDLZ, SR, LRCX, LOW, MKC, MCD, MET, MTD, MU, MUR, NVDA, NGG, NTES, NJR, NKE, ES, NWN, NVO, ODFL, OMC, PNC, PPG, PKE, PH, PEGA, PHG, BKNG, PFG, PRU, QCOM, RELX, RF, POOL, SNY, SCHN, SXT, SHW, SNE, SJI, SWX, SWK, SBUX, EQNR, STE, SNPS, TJX, TSM, TTWO, TEF, TER, TMO, USB, UCTT, UL, UNP, UDR, URI, UNH, VTR, VRTX, VOD, VNO, WST, CMG, SMFG, WYND, BR, MELI, AWK, MSCI, TAK, SGT, AVGO, VRSK, DG, CHTR, GMAB, VAC, APTV, EPAM, NOW, BFAM, ZTS, HASI, IQV, TWTR, CTLT, HUBS, AXTA, BLD, TRU, TDOC, PYPL, KHC, SQ, TWLO, YUMC, OKTA, FND, JBGS, AGS, SPOT, NVT, DOCU, BSCL, EEM, IJJ, IWN, VUG, AOS, T, ABT, ACCO, ATVI, AYI, AAP, AMD, AEG, AKAM, ALK, MATX, ALL, ALNY, AMWD, IVZ, ADI, NLY, AON, APA, APOG, AMAT, ARNA, AJG, ADP, BP, BBVA, BK, BAX, BBY, BYD, EAT, BMY, BRKS, BRKR, CBRE, CBRL, VIAC, CHRW, COG, CPT, CPB, CAH, CSL, CNTY, CERN, CRL, LNG, CPK, PLCE, CI, CSCO, CLX, KO, CDE, CTSH, CMCSA, COO, INGR, OFC, CCI, DHI, DCI, DHT, DOV, EWBC, ETN, EME, NPO, EFX, EQIX, ERIC, ESS, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FNB, FMC, FAST, CLGX, FISV, FLO, FLS, ORAN, FMS, GATX, GPS, IT, RHP, GPN, GS, GGG, HSBC, HAL, HALO, PEAK, HR, HSY, HPQ, HIW, HUM, IBM, IDXX, ILMN, INTC, ICE, IRM, JBHT, JBL, JKHY, JACK, KAMN, KRC, KSS, LTC, LH, LSTR, LII, LNC, LPSN, LYG, LMT, MDC, MAC, PTE, MCS, MKTX, MRLN, MMC, MRVL, MAS, MCK, MCHP, MSEX, MUFG, NC, NDAQ, NFLX, NTAP, NTRS, OHI, OSUR, OTTR, PCAR, PZZA, PTC, PAYX, PSO, PENN, PEP, PG, PGR, PSEC, STL, PUK, PSA, QGEN, RPT, RYN, REGN, RS, RMD, WRK, ROK, RUTH, SJW, SGMO, XPO, SRE, SMTC, SCI, SFL, SPG, SLP, SIRI, SWKS, SON, LSI, SM, SF, SNV, TROW, TTMI, TDY, TPX, TXN, TM, WEN, TGI, TYL, UPS, VFC, VMI, VMC, GWW, WAT, WTS, ANTM, WCC, WDC, WBK, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, ZION, VIACA, BF.A, HEI.A, HAYN, LEN.B, PMF, MDGL, ARAY, CNK, ALBO, PODD, FOLD, JAZZ, LULU, G, AROC, CATM, IGT, NFBK, KDP, GLPG, ECHO, IOVA, KAR, PDM, ST, PRI, SPSC, AT, CMRE, FLT, AAT, KMI, CSOD, FBHS, CPRI, VSTM, CSTE, RM, RXN, RPAI, PANW, BLMN, PNR, PLAY, ALEX, TPH, ENTA, VOYA, PTCT, CDW, REXR, XLRN, BURL, VEEV, CXP, BRX, CHGG, ALLE, ALLY, SC, OGS, VRNS, AKBA, NAVI, ZEN, TMST, NEP, ATRA, CFG, KEYS, SNR, PGRE, STOR, NEWR, BOX, ETSY, EVH, CABO, MCRB, SRG, LITE, PLNT, GBT, PRPL, KURA, NVCR, PFGC, HPE, BGNE, EDIT, AGR, NTLA, ATKR, HRI, EVBG, BL, HGV, HWM, AYX, YEXT, SOI, SAFE, GPMT, AFIN, CLXT, TDW, APLS, DNLI, GTES, INSP, ELAN, SVMK, GRTS, ESTC, REZI, TWST, DOW, PTON, CARR, BNDX, EEMV, FM, IAU, ITA, ITOT, IWP, JKG, SCHD, SCHF,
- Reduced Positions: XLU, JNK, SPY, IJR, JNJ, FB, AIG, GSK, JEF, YETI, C, COST, IP, IPG, KR, MKSI, MDT, RCL, WERN, TMUS, BABA, VOO, ALB, BF.B, CVX, XEC, GIS, MGM, MAR, PHM, SAP, LUV, SYY, UGI, WSO, ABBV, WIX, HLT, PRAH, ADBE, AWR, AMGN, ATO, AZO, TFC, BAC, KMX, CIEN, CLH, TPR, DRE, MTCH, ITRI, PCH, CRM, SNA, TFX, TSN, WYNN, WU, FSLR, DFS, HI, HTA, SRC, TTD, LW, INVH, VICI, UBER, CTVA, MMM, CB, SVRA, ABMD, AFL, APD, AMED, HES, AIT, WTRG, ARW, AVA, AVT, B, BDX, BRK.B, BCRX, BLKB, BA, BSX, CMS, CVS, CBT, CALM, CWT, CMC, COP, CWCO, STZ, DB, DXCM, DLR, DLB, DLTR, DVAX, EGP, EA, OVV, ELS, EEFT, EXEL, FFIV, FLIR, NEE, FICO, M, FITB, FHN, F, FELE, GRMN, GPC, GOOD, GLNG, HRB, HWC, LHX, HIG, HEI, HP, HSIC, HRC, HOLX, HON, HRL, HUBB, ICUI, ING, IHG, IFF, KBH, KLAC, K, KIM, KEX, LEG, LEN, LB, LYV, LPX, MTB, SPGI, MRK, MMSI, MIDD, MCO, MSI, NVEC, NFG, EPM, NYMT, NAT, OKE, ORCL, PFE, PLXS, LIN, DGX, RAVN, O, RBC, RMTI, RGLD, RYAAY, SPXC, SIVB, SPNS, SLB, SNN, STT, SUI, TCF, TDS, TS, TIF, UNM, VLY, VZ, WPC, WMT, WBA, DIS, WSM, WLTW, WEX, ZIXI, EBAY, POR, MFG, TRS, TWO, GORO, RGA, VRTS, H, CIT, AOSL, ENV, NXPI, FRC, PCRX, STAG, YNDX, MOS, ORC, ACHC, SPLK, QLYS, PINC, RNG, ANET, SYF, QRVO, SHOP, CHCT, GNL, UNVR, CC, TEAM, BKR, RCUS, MGTX, MGTA, TCDA, OTIS, IAC, IJH, IWM, SCHB, VTEB,
- Sold Out: TT, NOC,
For the details of Ellevest, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ellevest%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 839,340 shares, 24.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.96%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,771,850 shares, 12.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.92%
- BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 378,211 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.55%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 820,024 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53%
- BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) - 260,313 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.85%
Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.32 and $41.26, with an estimated average price of $40.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.355500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 34,659 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $35.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)
Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $77.49 and $88.69, with an estimated average price of $84.01. The stock is now traded at around $92.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,654 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15. The stock is now traded at around $118.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,115 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)
Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $96.9, with an estimated average price of $88.75. The stock is now traded at around $105.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,194 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 125.40%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $85.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 130,976 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $45.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 540,396 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)
Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 589400.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $49.86, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,580 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 200.27%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69. The stock is now traded at around $340.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,306 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.91%. The purchase prices were between $108.87 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $112.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,799 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.32%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $21.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 39,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87.Sold Out: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)
Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $123.68 and $152.44, with an estimated average price of $138.54.
