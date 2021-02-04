Broadmark Asset Management Llc Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Sells SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR

New York, NY, based Investment company Broadmark Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, sells SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Broadmark Asset Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Broadmark Asset Management Llc owns 7 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QQQ, XLV, IWN, XLI, XLB,

QQQ, XLV, IWN, XLI, XLB, Added Positions: SPY,

SPY, Reduced Positions: XLY,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 455,438 shares, 69.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.44% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 51,056 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. New Position SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 95,469 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.44% SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 127,798 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 73,705 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. New Position

Broadmark Asset Management Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $329.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.57%. The holding were 51,056 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Broadmark Asset Management Llc initiated holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $115.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.95%. The holding were 127,798 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Broadmark Asset Management Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $145.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 73,705 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Broadmark Asset Management Llc initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $88.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 101,738 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Broadmark Asset Management Llc initiated holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $72.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 123,449 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Broadmark Asset Management Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 23.44%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $385.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.26%. The holding were 455,438 shares as of 2020-12-31.