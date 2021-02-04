>
Acuitas Investments, LLC Buys Magnite Inc, Meridian Bioscience Inc, Atkore International Group Inc, Sells Magnite Inc, Staar Surgical Co, Covenant Logistics Group Inc

February 04, 2021 | About: ATKR +2.07% ZAGG +0.48% AMOT +1.66% KRMD -1.67% MGNI +5.35% VIVO +0.9% SXC +1.08% SWN -1.21% ALEX +1.47% JYNT +0.29% 15 +0%

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Acuitas Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Magnite Inc, Meridian Bioscience Inc, Atkore International Group Inc, SunCoke Energy Inc, Southwestern Energy Co, sells Magnite Inc, Staar Surgical Co, Covenant Logistics Group Inc, NMI Holdings Inc, Gold Resource Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acuitas Investments, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Acuitas Investments, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Acuitas Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/acuitas+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Acuitas Investments, LLC
  1. Tilly's Inc (TLYS) - 868,660 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.03%
  2. Magnite Inc (MGNI) - 191,771 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Interface Inc (TILE) - 455,914 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.83%
  4. The Bancorp Inc (TBBK) - 310,777 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.51%
  5. Photronics Inc (PLAB) - 378,080 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.9%
New Purchase: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $15.58. The stock is now traded at around $43.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 191,771 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO)

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in Meridian Bioscience Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.73 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.72. The stock is now traded at around $23.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 145,270 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC)

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in SunCoke Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.35 and $5.53, with an estimated average price of $4.21. The stock is now traded at around $5.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 412,895 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Southwestern Energy Co (SWN)

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in Southwestern Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $2.36 and $3.6, with an estimated average price of $2.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.117800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 588,361 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.76 and $17.18, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 95,353 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Joint Corp (JYNT)

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in The Joint Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $27.07, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $35.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 59,352 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR)

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in Atkore International Group Inc by 121.80%. The purchase prices were between $20.69 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $31.95. The stock is now traded at around $54.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 88,719 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Zagg Inc (ZAGG)

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in Zagg Inc by 39.19%. The purchase prices were between $2.85 and $4.23, with an estimated average price of $3.53. The stock is now traded at around $4.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 620,866 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Allied Motion Technologies Inc (AMOT)

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in Allied Motion Technologies Inc by 30.85%. The purchase prices were between $37.78 and $51.1, with an estimated average price of $44.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 45,906 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Repro-Med Systems Inc (KRMD)

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in Repro-Med Systems Inc by 24.03%. The purchase prices were between $3.78 and $7.36, with an estimated average price of $5.56. The stock is now traded at around $4.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 143,705 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Magnite Inc (15R)

Acuitas Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $12.64.

Sold Out: Covenant Logistics Group Inc (CVLG)

Acuitas Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Covenant Logistics Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $19.94, with an estimated average price of $16.78.

Sold Out: Gold Resource Corp (GORO)

Acuitas Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Gold Resource Corp. The sale prices were between $2.6 and $3.65, with an estimated average price of $3.1.

Sold Out: Perceptron Inc (PRCP)

Acuitas Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Perceptron Inc. The sale prices were between $6.83 and $6.99, with an estimated average price of $6.93.

Sold Out: Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW)

Acuitas Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Limelight Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $3.53 and $6.68, with an estimated average price of $4.54.

Sold Out: Ducommun Inc (DCO)

Acuitas Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Ducommun Inc. The sale prices were between $31.64 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $43.53.



