SFE Investment Counsel Buys VMware Inc, Fiserv Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, New Relic Inc, East West Bancorp Inc

February 04, 2021 | About: VMW +1.64% LUMN -0.25% NOC +0.37% BSCM +0% IBM +1.6% SYY +0.16% FISV +1.85% ROP +0.51% BABA +1.34% WSM +0.83% DIS +2.15% HE +0.27%

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company SFE Investment Counsel (Current Portfolio) buys VMware Inc, Fiserv Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, New Relic Inc, East West Bancorp Inc, CVS Health Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SFE Investment Counsel. As of 2020Q4, SFE Investment Counsel owns 101 stocks with a total value of $283 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SFE Investment Counsel
  1. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) - 1,198,065 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.21%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,213 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18%
  3. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 78,185 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
  4. Mesabi Trust (MSB) - 347,190 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 68,835 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.27%
New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

SFE Investment Counsel initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $108. The stock is now traded at around $112.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 11,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

SFE Investment Counsel initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $411.22. The stock is now traded at around $404.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

SFE Investment Counsel initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $267.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,590 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)

SFE Investment Counsel initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.82 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $102.78. The stock is now traded at around $126.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,905 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

SFE Investment Counsel initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $178.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,551 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (HEZU)

SFE Investment Counsel initiated holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.91 and $31.51, with an estimated average price of $29.51. The stock is now traded at around $32.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: VMware Inc (VMW)

SFE Investment Counsel added to a holding in VMware Inc by 151.59%. The purchase prices were between $127 and $155.66, with an estimated average price of $143.15. The stock is now traded at around $144.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 27,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

SFE Investment Counsel added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 76.57%. The purchase prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.759900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 227,999 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

SFE Investment Counsel added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 72.79%. The purchase prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87. The stock is now traded at around $302.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,906 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

SFE Investment Counsel added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $21.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 168,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

SFE Investment Counsel added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 181.25%. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121. The stock is now traded at around $120.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)

SFE Investment Counsel added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 46.18%. The purchase prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 24,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

SFE Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Sold Out: New Relic Inc (NEWR)

SFE Investment Counsel sold out a holding in New Relic Inc. The sale prices were between $53.73 and $70.53, with an estimated average price of $61.75.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

SFE Investment Counsel sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

SFE Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82.



