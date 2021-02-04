>
RWWM, Inc. Buys International Business Machines Corp, Wells Fargo, US Foods Holding Corp

February 04, 2021 | About: IBM +1.6% WFC +3.35% USFD +2.11%

Loomis, CA, based Investment company RWWM, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys International Business Machines Corp, Wells Fargo, US Foods Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RWWM, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, RWWM, Inc. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $623 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RWWM, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rwwm%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RWWM, Inc.
  1. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 3,334,586 shares, 22.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.18%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 446,289 shares, 16.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
  3. Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) - 249,493 shares, 16.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
  4. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 2,747,691 shares, 13.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 166.29%
  5. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 644,827 shares, 13.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10021.28%
New Purchase: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

RWWM, Inc. initiated holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $34.32, with an estimated average price of $28.74. The stock is now traded at around $35.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,006 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

RWWM, Inc. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 10021.28%. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121. The stock is now traded at around $120.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.9%. The holding were 644,827 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

RWWM, Inc. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 166.29%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.32%. The holding were 2,747,691 shares as of 2020-12-31.



