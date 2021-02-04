RWWM, Inc. Buys International Business Machines Corp, Wells Fargo, US Foods Holding Corp

Loomis, CA, based Investment company RWWM, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys International Business Machines Corp, Wells Fargo, US Foods Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RWWM, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, RWWM, Inc. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $623 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: USFD,

USFD, Added Positions: IBM, WFC, MCD,

IBM, WFC, MCD, Reduced Positions: XOM, DJCO, BRK.B, KHC,

For the details of RWWM, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rwwm%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 3,334,586 shares, 22.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.18% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 446,289 shares, 16.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) - 249,493 shares, 16.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 2,747,691 shares, 13.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 166.29% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 644,827 shares, 13.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10021.28%

RWWM, Inc. initiated holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $34.32, with an estimated average price of $28.74. The stock is now traded at around $35.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,006 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RWWM, Inc. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 10021.28%. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121. The stock is now traded at around $120.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.9%. The holding were 644,827 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RWWM, Inc. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 166.29%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.32%. The holding were 2,747,691 shares as of 2020-12-31.