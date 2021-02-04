Community Capital Management, Inc. Buys PROG Holdings Inc, Asbury Automotive Group Inc, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Sells Toll Brothers Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Synnex Corp

Investment company Community Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys PROG Holdings Inc, Asbury Automotive Group Inc, Fidelity National Financial Inc, W.P. Carey Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, sells Toll Brothers Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Synnex Corp, Akamai Technologies Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Community Capital Management, Inc. owns 83 stocks with a total value of $83 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AZD, ABG, WLTW, ABC, LAD, IAA, BSX, SBNY, WAB, MCK, BEPC,

AZD, ABG, WLTW, ABC, LAD, IAA, BSX, SBNY, WAB, MCK, BEPC, Added Positions: FNF, WPC, FISI, ANTM, STZ, MAA, LSXMA, JPM, BMY, STWD, NLY,

FNF, WPC, FISI, ANTM, STZ, MAA, LSXMA, JPM, BMY, STWD, NLY, Reduced Positions: AMZN, LKQ, ARCC, IRT, MSFT, DFS, AAPL, ARE, DELL, AMGN, EVA, NVDA, CRM, TIPT, SNV,

AMZN, LKQ, ARCC, IRT, MSFT, DFS, AAPL, ARE, DELL, AMGN, EVA, NVDA, CRM, TIPT, SNV, Sold Out: TOL, LH, SNX, AKAM, DGX, REXR, AAN, REGN, PFE, DISCA, AGNC, TWO, VTR,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,000 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.09% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,200 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.37% Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) - 270,000 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.76% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 25,000 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.41% Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) - 167,100 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio.

Community Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $54.35, with an estimated average price of $45.77. The stock is now traded at around $41.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.98 and $147.65, with an estimated average price of $124.54. The stock is now traded at around $152.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $179.57 and $217.03, with an estimated average price of $205.97. The stock is now traded at around $207.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.57 and $308.63, with an estimated average price of $274.65. The stock is now traded at around $364.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.59 and $110.08, with an estimated average price of $100.11. The stock is now traded at around $111.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in IAA Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $65.2, with an estimated average price of $60.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 102.28%. The purchase prices were between $30.29 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $35.22. The stock is now traded at around $39.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 42,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 123.33%. The purchase prices were between $61.58 and $71.75, with an estimated average price of $68.29. The stock is now traded at around $68.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 16,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Financial Institutions Inc by 262.81%. The purchase prices were between $15.78 and $23.22, with an estimated average price of $19.52. The stock is now traded at around $25.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 36,281 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.51. The stock is now traded at around $295.188000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $165.01 and $219.05, with an estimated average price of $197.21. The stock is now traded at around $222.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $112.43 and $132.35, with an estimated average price of $123.48. The stock is now traded at around $135.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The sale prices were between $41.18 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $46.33.

Community Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $187.99 and $214.42, with an estimated average price of $201.24.

Community Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Synnex Corp. The sale prices were between $65.95 and $83.76, with an estimated average price of $76.75.

Community Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.61.

Community Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $113.87 and $128.05, with an estimated average price of $122.06.

Community Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The sale prices were between $46.46 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $48.7.