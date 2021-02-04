Portfolio 21 Investments Buys Trane Technologies PLC

Portland, OR, based Investment company Portfolio 21 Investments (Current Portfolio) buys Trane Technologies PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portfolio 21 Investments. As of 2020Q4, Portfolio 21 Investments owns 36 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TT,

TT, Added Positions: CRM, MSCI,

CRM, MSCI, Reduced Positions: GOOGL,

For the details of Portfolio 21 Investments's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/portfolio+21+investments/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 199,974 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,327 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 85,125 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 28,297 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 22,600 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%

Portfolio 21 Investments initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $123.68 and $152.44, with an estimated average price of $138.54. The stock is now traded at around $148.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.