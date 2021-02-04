Alken Asset Management Ltd. Buys Baker Hughes Co, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, ServiceNow Inc, Wells Fargo

London, X0, based Investment company Alken Asset Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Baker Hughes Co, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, sells Bank of America Corp, ServiceNow Inc, Wells Fargo, Amazon.com Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alken Asset Management Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Alken Asset Management Ltd. owns 7 stocks with a total value of $6 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BKR, SWT,

BKR, SWT, Reduced Positions: AMZN, V,

AMZN, V, Sold Out: BACPL.PFD, NOW, WFCPL.PFD,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,750 shares, 27.51% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 350 shares, 18.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.22% NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPO) - 17,400 shares, 16.45% of the total portfolio. Visa Inc (V) - 4,100 shares, 14.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.45% Baker Hughes Co (BKR) - 25,000 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. New Position

Alken Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $12.65 and $23.12, with an estimated average price of $17.73. The stock is now traded at around $22.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.31%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alken Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $102 and $115.2, with an estimated average price of $109.14. The stock is now traded at around $109.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.32%. The holding were 4,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alken Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.65.

Alken Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.86.

Alken Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1348.76 and $1517.9, with an estimated average price of $1419.43.