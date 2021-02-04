Foresight Wealth Management, LLC Buys PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF

Investment company Foresight Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foresight Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Foresight Wealth Management, LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $361 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PULS, SPB, MC, VIAC, SYY, SRE, BAC, NVS, WMB, CCI, STAG, GSK, IP, MO, KHC, VBR, NIO, XSD, GSBD, BR, CDNS, AG, SILV, PSLV, BTG, XOM,
- Added Positions: VOO, SPY, SPSB, SPYV, FLRN, VGSH, CVX, DD, JPM, MDT, AVGO, SPIB, MDYG, VLY, FSK, T, MMM, LUMN, SPDW, PHYS, WPM, USRT, VTI, LAND, TSLA,
- Reduced Positions: JPST, SPYG, AAPL, IVV, ACWV, NVDA, MSFT, ALGN, FB, WFC, ISRG, PYPL, BIDU, DIS, CLNC, MELI, BABA, GOOG, GE, NFLX, QQQ, AMZN, V, MA, VZ, PG, BKNG, ILMN, FSKR, IGIB, SLYV, ACN, CLNY, URG, UUUU, BMY,
- Sold Out: VHT, GDX, NOBL, DAL,
For the details of Foresight Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/foresight+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Foresight Wealth Management, LLC
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 6,255,200 shares, 28.01% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 98,863 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.96%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 208,884 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 235,401 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.86%
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.83 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $49.91. The stock is now traded at around $49.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 140,395 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $78.98, with an estimated average price of $65.91. The stock is now traded at around $80.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,845 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Moelis & Co (MC)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Moelis & Co. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $40.4. The stock is now traded at around $51.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,593 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.13 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $32.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.303300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,062 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $120.5 and $135.96, with an estimated average price of $128.81. The stock is now traded at around $125.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,426 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,719 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 562.40%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $354.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 20,011 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 613.23%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $385.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 16,119 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 186.11%. The purchase prices were between $30.53 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.57. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,704 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 63.84%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $88.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 81.50%. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.83. The stock is now traded at around $75.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,082 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 98.95%. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.83. The stock is now traded at around $466.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,138 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $198.15 and $223.73, with an estimated average price of $214.01.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14.Sold Out: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The sale prices were between $70.5 and $80.65, with an estimated average price of $77.21.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.58.
