Paris Hilton and iHeartMedia Partner to Launch An Innovative, First-of-its-Kind Slate of iHeartRadio Original Podcasts and 'PodPosts'

iHeartRadio, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to [url="]Podtrac[/url], today announced a new partnership with Paris Hilton to produce an innovative slate of iHeartRadio Original Podcasts as well as a series of PodPosts, a new format that merges social media into voice, and podcasting into a social environment. The short form audio clips known as “PodPosts” will publish in podcast feeds, offering listeners an audio experience that feels more like social media in its tone and delivery.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204006022/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The new series will launch February 22 with the “[url="]This+is+Paris[/url]” podcast hosted by Hilton herself, which puts her own creative spin on the podcast format—releasing a blend of both playful, emotional and authenticscripted, scheduled episodes as well as spontaneous, shorter “social” audio episodes each week between segments. This unique audio format will entertain audiences with content that includes candid interviews with influential and inspiring guests around the globe, discussing topics such as beauty, wellness, fashion, pop culture, travel, entrepreneurship, relationships and more.In between those longer episodes, social audioepisodes will be posted multiple times each week, and will include Paris interacting with fans, sharing beauty advice, offering motivational and lifestyle tips and answering voicemails – experimenting with the podcast medium by using it more like a social media platform.“Audio is a medium that has no boundaries, and I am excited to partner with iHeartMedia to bring my series and many others to such a diverse audience,” said Paris Hilton. “They bring the creative platform and scale to help me further connect with millions of fans across the world.In addition to "This is Paris" series, and in collaboration with iHeartMedia and Paris's newly launched audio company, London Audio, Paris Hilton and Bruce Gershwill produce six additional podcasts for the iHeartRadio Podcast Network over the next three years.“Paris is one of the original innovators in what has come to be called ‘influencer content,’ and has genuinely new, edgy ideas on how to bring that style and perspective to the podcast medium,” said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network. “That starts with treating her own soon-to-launch podcast more like a social media feed – with lots of short-form audio ‘posts,’ along with regularly scheduled interviews, too. This is going to be a different kind of podcast – the next evolution of both social media and podcasting, and we’re thrilled to be able to partner with her on it.”“[url="]This+is+Paris[/url]” will be distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network, which is home to more than 750 original podcasts with over 253 million downloads each month. iHeartRadio Original Podcasts span every category from business, sports, spirituality and technology to entertainment, family, comedy and true crime—and everything in between—making iHeartRadio the largest publisher of podcast content in the world.One of today’s most recognizable entrepreneurs and international influencers, Paris Hilton is a pioneer in reality television and an innovator in social media and celebrity branding.Since starring in “The Simple Life,” Hilton has built a global empire as an influencer, DJ, designer, recording artist, philanthropist, host, actress, model and author. In 2006, she created Paris Hilton Entertainment, a multi-billion-dollar company consisting of 45 branded stores and 19 product lines, which have surpassed over $4 billion in revenue. In 2001, Variety declared Paris Hilton as a “Billion Dollar Entrepreneur” in recognition of her successful business and global brand, and she has launched 27 fragrances globally and has won numerous accolades including, the 2019 Best Mass Fragrance Award from WWD for her perfume fragrance “Electrify”.Hilton recently debuted “This Is Paris,” her critically acclaimed YouTube Originals documentary on her life, which has garnered nearly 20 million views to date. The documentary follows her success as a business woman, but takes an unexpected and highly personal turn as she reveals, for the first time, the abuses she suffered as a teenager at schools in the Troubled Teen Industry. Since it debuted, Paris has used her voice and dedicated her platform and resources to supporting Breaking Code Silence, the organization created to affect change in the industry, and eradicate the abuse of children in systemically abusive institutions.Recently, she was accepted to RISE Justice Labs, the world’s first civil rights accelerator to continue her advocacy work around the Troubled Teen Industry. Her documentary served as the catalyst for organizing events to generate awareness and support, from the peaceful protest she organized in Provo, Utah attended by hundreds of survivors to her Change.org petition with 185,000 signatures to widespread national media coverage.Always attuned to emerging trends and opportunities, Hilton continues to expand Paris Hilton Entertainment into a leading global integrated media and product company, leveraging digital, audio, television, and social, while using her platform to inspire, empower and create lasting positive impact. As an investor, Hilton is committed to supporting and investing in the next generation of entrepreneurs positively impacting the world at companies such as Daily Harvest, R3SET, Good Catch, Zen Water, Podz, and many more.Philanthropy is an important part of Hilton’s life and she frequently works with the Children’s Hospital in LA, as well as various orphanages and hospitals overseas. She has been passionately involved with numerous philanthropic organizations, including Starlight Children’s Foundation, American Humane Association, the Nancy Davis Foundation and the Race to Erase MS, and most recently The Sasha Project LA, among others.iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; other digital products and newsletters; and podcasts as the #1 podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204006022/en/