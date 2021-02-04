>
Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Bank of America Securities Virtual Insurance Conference

February 04, 2021 | About: NYSE:LNC +2.75%


Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:NYSE:LNC) announced today that Dennis R. Glass, president and chief executive officer of Lincoln Financial Group, will present at the Bank of America Securities Virtual Insurance Conference on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at approximately 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time.



Mr. Glass will participate in a question and answer session covering a variety of industry and company-specific topics.



The live presentation will be available at [url="]www.lfg.com%2Fwebcast[/url]. Please go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the event to register and download any necessary streaming media software. A replay will be available for 30 days from the same link one hour after the webcast concludes.



About Lincoln Financial Group



Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $303 billion in end-of-period account values as of December 31, 2020. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes’ World’s Best Employers, Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: [url="]www.LincolnFinancial.com[/url]. Follow us on [url="]Facebook[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]LinkedIn[/url], and [url="]Instagram[/url]. Sign up for email alerts at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.lfg.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005690/en/


