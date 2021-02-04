Unity Bancorp Approves New Share Repurchase Program

CLINTON, N.J., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Bancorp, Inc. ( UNTY), parent company of Unity Bank, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new Share Repurchase Program. Under this new program, the Company may repurchase up to 750,000 shares, or approximately 7.5% of its outstanding common stock. The timing and amount of purchases will be dictated by a number of factors, including the trading price of the Company’s common stock.



Under the 2021 Share Repurchase Program, repurchases will be made from time to time by the Company in the open market as conditions allow, or in privately negotiated transactions. All or part of the repurchases may be implemented under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which would allow repurchases under pre-set terms at times when the Company might otherwise be prevented from doing so under insider trading laws or because of self-imposed blackout periods.

Except in the case of repurchases under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, the volume, nature, price and timing of the repurchases are at the sole discretion of management, dependent on the stock price, market conditions, applicable securities laws including SEC Rule 10b-18, corporate and regulatory requirements, capital and liquidity needs or other factors. The Board of Directors may suspend, discontinue, terminate, modify, cancel or extend the Share Repurchase Program at any time and for any reason.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a financial service organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey, with approximately $2.0 billion in assets and $1.6 billion in deposits. Unity Bank provides financial services to retail, corporate and small business customers through its 19 retail service centers located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties in New Jersey and Northampton County, Pennsylvania. For additional information about Unity, visit our website at www.unitybank.com , or call 800-618-BANK.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, either expressed or implied, which are provided to assist the reader in understanding anticipated future financial performance. These statements may be identified by use of the words “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project” or similar expressions. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, which are subject to factors beyond the company’s control and could impede its ability to achieve these goals. These factors include those items included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading “Item IA-Risk Factors” as amended or supplemented by our subsequent filings with the SEC, as well as general economic conditions, trends in interest rates, the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans, our ability to manage and reduce the level of our nonperforming assets, results of regulatory exams, and the impact of COVID-19 on the Bank, its employees and customers, among other factors.

