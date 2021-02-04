Visteon and ECARX to Develop Intelligent Cockpits for Global Automotive Industry Using Qualcomm Solutions

Technology development enhances Visteon’s support to commercialize cockpit connectivity solutions for multiple global applications beginning in 2021

First application of new infotainment ecosystem is for ECARX Asia Pacific region

Visteon’s industry-leading SmartCore™ cockpit controller based on the 3rd Generation Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Automotive Cockpit Platforms



VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation ( VC), ECARX and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced an initiative to develop intelligent cockpit solutions across conventional and electric vehicle applications.

Visteon and ECARX, using Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Automotive Cockpit Platforms, are working together to develop these intelligent technologies and sharing research to commercialize an integrated cockpit project for a variety of vehicle platforms starting in 2021. Sachin Lawande, president and CEO of Visteon, described digital content as “the battleground” for OEMs as human interfaces becomes more complex and connected technologies are increasingly important to improve the cockpit.

“Our cooperation with ECARX and Qualcomm Technologies on intelligent cockpits will offer a compelling new digital experience to users,” Lawande said. “Visteon is pleased with the work we’ve done with ECARX and Qualcomm Technologies. Our teams have undergone rapid development, design and integration together, and are committed to delivering technology and creativity for a high-quality cockpit experience across multiple segments.”

As a leading developer of connected car ecosystems, ECARX has made significant achievements in revolutionizing the cockpit experience and is making major investments to establish global platforms.

“Our work with Visteon and Qualcomm Technologies delivers world-class performance of our platform and technology as we expand our presence in the global automotive industry,” said Ziyu Shen, ECARX CEO. “ECARX has a leading position in China with a strong and unique ecosystem structure, leading HMI, connectivity and infotainment. This is the latest example of a growth strategy that will continue to create new and global business opportunities by engaging the best digital electronics and software talents in our technology industry.”

With the companies’ expertise and processing power, Visteon and Qualcomm Technologies develop intelligent, platform-based solutions that bring scenario-based, personalized automotive cockpit experiences to drivers. Visteon will incorporate the 3rd Generation Snapdragon™ Automotive Cockpit Platforms into its next-generation SmartCore™ cockpit domain control platform, creating an infotainment ecosystem that safely delivers integrity-level information to drivers and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Based on the 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms, Visteon’s SmartCore™ further improves the development capability of intelligent cockpits for ECARX’s transition to an intelligent cockpit solution. SmartCore™ independently operates multiple displays and applications throughout the cockpit, keeping occupants informed and entertained. As the first Tier 1 supplier to offer a cockpit domain controller on a production vehicle, Visteon will deliver robust and reliable hardware systems for ECARX global applications. Visteon has worked with Qualcomm Technologies since 2018, focusing on developing next-generation solutions for ECARX.

“As Qualcomm Technologies expands its presence throughout the automotive segment, we can bring broader and deeper levels of support to new customers for a more immersive cockpit experience by working with the world-class technical and customer support from Visteon,” said Nakul Duggal, senior vice president and GM, automotive at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We have a long and trusted relationship with Visteon, and we are confident that their strong experience with our products and technologies will allow them to bring effective and comprehensive support to ECARX for our Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms.”

About Visteon

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative automotive electronics and connected car solutions for the world’s major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is driving the smart, learning, digital cockpit of the future, to improve safety and the user experience. Visteon is a global leader in cockpit electronic products including digital instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, head-up displays, telematics, SmartCore™ cockpit domain controllers, the DriveCore™ autonomous driving platform, and wireless battery management systems. Visteon also delivers artificial intelligence-based technologies, connected car, cybersecurity, interior sensing, embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon had sales of approximately $3 billion in 2019. Learn more at www.visteon.com.

About ECARX

ECARX (ECARX Technology Co., Ltd.) is an automotive intelligence technology company founded by China's leading automotive entrepreneur Mr. Li Shufu and Mr. Shen Ziyu in 2016. With over 1700 members of staff in total located in China offices in Hangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan, Dalian and EU office in Gothenburg, Sweden, ECARX has received strategic investment from Baidu and SIG. ECARX's core products include self-developed vehicle chip-sets, 4G powered intelligent cockpits, intelligent driving, HD map, big data and IoV Cloud products, in addition ECARX is continuously developing an open intelligent connected platform that empowers automotive companies to create a more intelligent and safer mobility experience. Since its launch in late 2018, ECARX’s intelligent connected system has surpassed 2.4 million users globally.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world’s leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.