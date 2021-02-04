Real Matters Announces Election of Directors





Nominee







Votes For







% Votes For







Votes Withheld







% Votes Withheld







Garry Foster







45,497,938







98.82%







541,919







1.18%







Blaine Hobson







38,523,628







83.67%







7,516,229







16.33%







William Holland







36,078,253







78.36%







9,961,604







21.64%







Brian Lang







45,797,437







99.47%







242,420







0.53%







Frank McMahon







45,752,424







99.38%







287,433







0.62%







Lisa Melchior







45,753,204







99.38%







286,653







0.62%







Jason Smith







45,037,545







97.82%







1,002,312







2.18%







Peter Vukanovich







38,605,987







83.85%







7,433,870







16.15%





Real Matters Inc. (“Real Matters”), a leading network management services platform for the mortgage and insurance industries, today announced that all of the nominees listed in Real Matters’ management information circular dated December 24, 2020, were elected as directors of Real Matters. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at Real Matters’ Annual General Meeting of common shareholders held today in Markham, Ontario are set out below:Each of the following eight nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Real Matters:Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting of common shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on [url="]www.realmatters.com[/url], and filed with the Canadian securities regulators.Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters’ platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include the majority of the top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest insurance companies in North America. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals to the mortgage market and a leading independent provider of title and mortgage closing services in the U.S. Headquartered in Markham (ON), Real Matters has principal offices in Buffalo (NY), Denver (CO) and Middletown (RI). Real Matters is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol REAL. For more information, visit [url="]www.realmatters.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204006067/en/