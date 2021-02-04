>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Real Matters Announces Election of Directors

February 04, 2021 | About: TSX:REAL -0.69%


Real Matters Inc. (“Real Matters”), a leading network management services platform for the mortgage and insurance industries, today announced that all of the nominees listed in Real Matters’ management information circular dated December 24, 2020, were elected as directors of Real Matters. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at Real Matters’ Annual General Meeting of common shareholders held today in Markham, Ontario are set out below:



Each of the following eight nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Real Matters:



Nominee



Votes For



% Votes For



Votes Withheld



% Votes Withheld



Garry Foster



45,497,938



98.82%



541,919



1.18%



Blaine Hobson



38,523,628



83.67%



7,516,229



16.33%



William Holland



36,078,253



78.36%



9,961,604



21.64%



Brian Lang



45,797,437



99.47%



242,420



0.53%



Frank McMahon



45,752,424



99.38%



287,433



0.62%



Lisa Melchior



45,753,204



99.38%



286,653



0.62%



Jason Smith



45,037,545



97.82%



1,002,312



2.18%



Peter Vukanovich



38,605,987



83.85%



7,433,870



16.15%



Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting of common shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on [url="]www.realmatters.com[/url], and filed with the Canadian securities regulators.



About Real Matters


Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters’ platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include the majority of the top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest insurance companies in North America. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals to the mortgage market and a leading independent provider of title and mortgage closing services in the U.S. Headquartered in Markham (ON), Real Matters has principal offices in Buffalo (NY), Denver (CO) and Middletown (RI). Real Matters is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol REAL. For more information, visit [url="]www.realmatters.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204006067/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)