Today, Gillette (NYSE: PG) formally launched Planet KIND, a new shaving and skincare brand that is kind to skin and the planet. Planet KIND packaging is recyclable and made with 85% recycled paper, 85% recycled plastic or infinitely recyclable aluminum. The lineup also includes a razor handle made with 60% recycled plastic. The brand has partnered with Plastic Bankto give consumers even more reason to feel good about choosing Planet KIND. In partnership with Plastic Bank, every Planet KIND product purchased will prevent 10 plastic bottles from entering the ocean.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005905/en/

NYSE:PG 30-Year Financial Data

The intrinsic value of NYSE:PG

Peter Lynch Chart of NYSE:PG Planet KIND is a new shaving and skincare brand that is kind to skin and the planet. In partnership with Plastic Bank, every Planet KIND product purchased will help prevent 10 plastic bottles from entering the ocean. (Photo: Business Wire)

[url="]planetkindbygillette.com[/url]











A durable razor handle made to last with 60% recycled plastic (made from rPET, like water bottle plastic), which can be used for years.











One Planet KIND razor handle contains the equivalent of one recycled water bottle.









Razor with two cartridge refills can be purchased for $9.99*













A durable razor handle made to last with 60% recycled plastic (made from rPET, like water bottle plastic), which can be used for years.











Razor cartridges with five (5) high quality blades that glide effortlessly over skin for a close, smooth and gentle-on-skin shave. Each cartridge is good for up to one month of shaves.











Four-count cartridge refills can be purchased for $9.99*









Eight-count cartridge refills can be purchased for $20.00*













Razor cartridges with five (5) high quality blades that glide effortlessly over skin for a close, smooth and gentle-on-skin shave. Each cartridge is good for up to one month of shaves.











Dermatologist-tested moisturizer, face wash and shave cream made without parabens, SLS sulfate, alcohol or dyes. The moisturizer and face wash bottles are made with 85% recycled plastic, and the shave cream jar is made with infinitely recyclable aluminum.











Moisturizer, face wash and shave cream can be purchased for $7.99* each.













Dermatologist-tested moisturizer, face wash and shave cream made without parabens, SLS sulfate, alcohol or dyes. The moisturizer and face wash bottles are made with 85% recycled plastic, and the shave cream jar is made with infinitely recyclable aluminum.











Planet KIND packaging can be recycled through most curbside municipality programs, and both the blades & the handle are recyclable through [url="]Gillette%26rsquo%3Bs+Razor+Recycling+Program[/url] in partnership with international recycling leader, TerraCycle®.











Through this program, consumers can send in all brands of blades and razors, including razor systems, disposable razors, replaceable-blade cartridge units, rigid plastic packaging and flexible plastic bag packaging.













Planet KIND packaging can be recycled through most curbside municipality programs, and both the blades & the handle are recyclable through [url="]Gillette%26rsquo%3Bs+Razor+Recycling+Program[/url] in partnership with international recycling leader, TerraCycle®.

“Planet KIND makes it easier to incorporate eco-friendly choices into your shaving and skincare routine,” said John Claughton, VP of North America Grooming at P&G. “We know consumers are looking for sustainable products that are kind to skin, and don’t want to compromise on performance. Our Planet KIND products are designed with this in mind and are backed by a brand people already know and trust.”The Planet KIND lineup includes a razor and blades, moisturizer, face wash and shave cream, available at Target stores nationwide, on Target.com and. Features include:Planet KIND is increasing its commitment to reduce plastic waste through a partnership with Plastic Bank, a social enterprise that helps stop ocean plastic while improving the lives of collectors in vulnerable coastal communities. Starting February 1, every purchase of a Planet KIND product will help prevent 10 plastic bottles from entering the ocean. In the first year of this partnership, Planet KIND’s goal is to prevent 10 million plastic bottles from entering the ocean.“Our goal at Plastic Bank is to work with likeminded organizations to create environmental, social and economic impact,” said David Katz, CEO and Founder at Plastic Bank. “Together with Planet KIND, we are reducing ocean plastic and empowering the world to thrive.”The launch of Planet KIND supports Gillette’s 2030 Sustainability Goals to have 100% of Gillette packaging be recyclable by 2030 and to increase the use of post-consumer recycled content for products. Learn more about Gillette Sustainability [url="]here[/url].Learn more about Planet KIND [url="]here[/url].





###







About Gillette







For more than 115 years, Gillette has delivered precision technology and unrivalled product performance – improving the lives of over 800 million consumers around the world. From shaving and body grooming, to skin care and sweat protection, Gillette offers a wide variety of products including razors, shave gel (gels, foams and creams), skin care, after shaves, antiperspirants, deodorants and body wash. For more information and the latest news on Gillette, visit [url="]www.gillette.com[/url]. To see our full selection of products, visit [url="]www.gillette.com[/url]. Follow Gillette on [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]Facebook[/url] and [url="]Instagram[/url].







About Plastic Bank







Plastic Bank® empowers the regenerative society. We are helping the world stop ocean plastic while improving the lives of collector communities. Plastic Bank builds ethical recycling ecosystems in coastal communities and reprocesses the materials for reintroduction into the global manufacturing supply chain. Collectors receive a premium for the materials they collect which helps them provide basic family necessities such as groceries, cooking fuel, school tuition, and health insurance. Plastic Bank’s certified blockchain platform secures the entire transaction and provides real-time data visualization – allowing for transparency, traceability, and rapid scalability. The collected material is reborn as Social Plastic® which can be easily reintegrated into products and packaging as part of a closed-loop supply chain. Plastic Bank currently operates in Haiti, Brazil, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Egypt. Learn more at [url="]plasticbank.com[/url].







Category: Gillette





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005905/en/