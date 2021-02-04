>
Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.315 per Share

February 04, 2021 | About: MDLZ +1.3%

CHICAGO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Mondelēz International, Inc. ( MDLZ) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.315 per share of Class A common stock. This dividend is payable on April 14, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2021.

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. ( MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.


Contacts:Tom Armitage
+1-847-943-5678
[email protected]


