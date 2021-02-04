>
Long-Term SolarWinds Corporation Investors Who Have Held Their Stock Continuously Since September 2019 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

February 04, 2021 | About: SWI +2.94%

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain officers and/or directors of SolarWinds Corporation (“SolarWinds” or the “Company”) (: SWI) breached their fiduciary duties to SolarWinds and the Company’s shareholders.

The investigation concerns whether certain officers and/or directors of SolarWinds, among other things, mismanaged the Company’s cybersecurity risks, including a cyberattack on the Company’s systems, the disclosure of which resulted in an approximate decline of 40% of the value of SolarWinds’ stock shares.

If you have held SolarWinds stock continuously since September 2019 and wish to discuss Kehoe Law Firm’s investigation or have questions about your potential legal rights, please contact Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], to learn more about the investigation or potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

