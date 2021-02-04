Long-Term SolarWinds Corporation Investors Who Have Held Their Stock Continuously Since September 2019 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain officers and/or directors of SolarWinds Corporation (“SolarWinds” or the “Company”) (: SWI) breached their fiduciary duties to SolarWinds and the Company’s shareholders.



The investigation concerns whether certain officers and/or directors of SolarWinds, among other things, mismanaged the Company’s cybersecurity risks, including a cyberattack on the Company’s systems, the disclosure of which resulted in an approximate decline of 40% of the value of SolarWinds’ stock shares.

