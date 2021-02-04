Roseland Debuts The Capstone at Port Imperial, its Newest Luxury Rental Building on the NJ Gold Coast

WEST NEW YORK, N.J., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roseland Residential Trust, a subsidiary of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI), today announces the opening of The Capstone at Port Imperial , a new luxury residential building in Port Imperial offering stunning views of the Hudson River and Manhattan skyline, an elaborate amenity package, and high-quality design and finishes. The Capstone, which is owned in joint venture with an institutional equity provider, is Roseland's newest development in the Port Imperial community.

The Capstone features a mix of 360 units ranging in size from studios to four-bedroom homes, with a wide array of floor plans to choose from. The building is complemented by a full suite of amenities and 25,000 square feet of retail and covered public parking. Designed for the discerning modern renter, the residences feature luxury plank floors, quartz countertops with full-height backsplashes, kitchen pendant lighting, state-of-the-art stainless-steel appliances, and other designer-quality fixtures and finishes in the kitchens and bathrooms.

"Roseland continues to execute its vision at Port Imperial, developing high-quality residential assets that benefit from prime waterfront location, New York City skyline views and robust lifestyle amenities," said Marshall B. Tycher, Chairman of Roseland Residential Trust. "The Capstone further elevates the neighborhood at Riverwalk and is an excellent addition to Port Imperial's live-work-play neighborhood, which is known for its numerous dining destinations, coveted outdoor space, and easily accessible commuting options."

The impressive amenity package is highlighted by a ninth floor indoor and outdoor lounge featuring a sundeck with stunning views of the Hudson River and an expansive, 33,000-square-foot outdoor amenity deck including a two-level pool and spa, fireplace, barbeque grilling stations, outdoor billiards, foosball tables, outdoor theater, private cabanas, bocce court, children's play area, and dog run. The 3,000-square-foot fitness suite caters to a healthy lifestyle and features Technogym equipment, yoga, Fitness on Demand, spin studio, and a dedicated outdoor fitness area on the deck.

"The outdoor amenity deck is spectacular," explained Mr. Tycher. "The thoughtful design is a testament to Roseland's unwavering commitment to excellence – we are always trying to outdo ourselves in each of our projects, and I'm thrilled to offer our residents a retreat of unique outdoor experiences, particularly given the times we are living in."

The clubroom features a fireplace, billiards, and outdoor deck with views of the Hudson River – perfect for entertaining guests – and a party room with a work lounge coffee bar and private conference rooms for residents who work from home. Additional amenities include an indoor dog grooming room, golf simulator, children's playroom, 24-hour concierge, bike storage and several private garages. Residents at The Capstone have access to the Roseland Living app, which streamlines every resource into one place – from details about exclusive upcoming virtual events, Roseland perks and discounts, maintenance information, and access to the rent portal.

Following the exciting restaurant openings of Marcus Samuelsson at NoHu Rooftop in the EnVue hotel, and the new American gastropub, Porter, on the ground level of nearby RiverHouse 11, The Capstone not only demonstrates Roseland's continued investment in the neighborhood, but further underscores the exciting evolution of the Port Imperial community. The Capstone will soon be joined by RiverHouse 9 , a 313-unit building in Weehawken also developed by Roseland. Port Imperial has continued to transform into a sought-after lifestyle destination, with convenient access by ferry service to Manhattan, as well as the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail servicing the NJ Gold Coast.

The health and safety of our residents, visitors, and staff are the highest priority. Roseland is committed to following all CDC Guidelines to ensure that guests are safe and comfortable during onsite tours. All individuals entering the building are required to wear a face covering, respect social distancing, and follow reduced elevator capacity. To that end, every elevator boasts a state-of-the-art air purifier system for improved air circulation. Virtual tours are also available. For more information or to inquire about leasing at The Capstone, visit https://www.thecapstonepi.com , call 973-354-4450, or follow The Capstone on Instagram .

About Roseland Residential Trust

Roseland Residential Trust is an owner, manager, and developer of luxury multifamily properties in high-barrier-to-entry waterfront locales throughout the Northeast. A subsidiary of New Jersey-based Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, one of the country's leading Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Roseland develops innovative, lifestyle-oriented communities in waterfront neighborhoods that provide quick access to mass transit.

Roseland, which owns and manages a large collection of luxury residential units, has a long history of creating communities that enrich the quality of life for residents, and enhance the beauty, economic vitality, and energy of their environments. Fully integrated and self-managed, the company is the master developer for several nationally recognized, mixed-use waterfront destinations, including Port Imperial, a $3-billion, 200-acre neighborhood on the Hudson River Waterfront in New Jersey, and Portside at East Pier in East Boston, where the company is redeveloping a half-mile of Boston Harbor into a luxury community. For more information on Roseland Residential Trust and its communities, please visit www.roselandres.com .

About Mack-Cali Realty Corporation

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement, and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

A fully integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for over two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

For more information on Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and its properties, visit www.mack-cali.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

