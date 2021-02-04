>
DICK'S Sporting Goods Again Chooses To Be Home For The Holiday

February 04, 2021 | About: NYSE:DKS +2.41%

Retail locations and Distribution Centers to be closed on Thanksgiving 2021

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2021

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) today announced it will close all retail locations and distribution centers on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 2021. DICK'S also closed on Thanksgiving in 2020.

"We closed our stores and distribution centers last year on Thanksgiving as a way of saying 'thank you' to our teammates for navigating all the stress and strain of 2020 and to encourage our teammates and customers to spend time with their loved ones," said Lauren Hobart, DICK'S Sporting Goods President and CEO. "This year, we wanted to give our teammates plenty of notice that we will be closed again, so they have the opportunity to plan for their annual traditions – whether it's participating in a fun run, watching football or enjoying Thanksgiving dinner."

DICK'S will reopen on Black Friday (November 26) to serve customers with in-store, curbside contactless pickup and BOPIS options -- continuing the company's focus on customer service, technology and safety.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of January 30, 2021, the Company operated 728 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

Contacts: DICK'S Sporting Goods – [email protected]

Category: Company

DICK'S Sporting Goods Logo. (PRNewsfoto/DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dicks-sporting-goods-again-chooses-to-be-home-for-the-holiday-301222574.html

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.


