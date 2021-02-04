Professor Greg Whyte OBE Named Director of Sports Science and Performance for Altitude International

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude International, Inc (OTCQB: "ALTD") announced today that renowned Sports Scientist and Olympian Professor Greg Whyte OBE will become an integral part of the Company's operations and has been named its Director of Sports Science and Performance. Professor Whyte recently returned to ALTD's Board of Directors and will now be leading the Company's research and development initiatives as well as the formulation of unique position specific training protocols for every ALTD client. He will also be monitoring and directing the after-sales of ALTD's simulated altitude chambers worldwide.

Professor Whyte is a well-known authority on Hypoxic Training, Exercise Physiology and Sports and Exercise Performance. He has extensive professional experience assessing, treating, and improving the performance of patients, sporting enthusiasts and elite athletes. In 2014 Professor Whyte was awarded the Order of the British Empire by The Queen for his services to Sports, Sport Sciences, and charity. He is an Olympian in the Modern Pentathlon and a European and World Championship medalist. Greg is currently a Professor of Applied Sport and Exercise Science at Liverpool John Moores University.

"I am delighted to be working closely with Altitude International," said Professor Whyte. "As a world leading provider of simulated environments, Altitude International provides a unique opportunity for the enhancement of human performance in health and disease. I am looking forward to the challenge of research and development, and the creation of bespoke solutions for ALTD customers."

ALTD CEO Greg Breunich concluded, "Professor Whyte brings an unparalleled amount of knowledge and practical experience to our altitude operations and I hope to utilize his expertise in all aspects of our business development. As the revenue generating applications for simulated altitude rapidly expand, it is great to know that we have unlimited access to one of the world's most respected authorities in the field. I know I speak for the entire ALTD team when I say it is an honor to work with a man of this magnitude."

ABOUT ALTITUDE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS

ALTD provides custom-built simulated altitude chambers and position-specific protocols to its clients, which include an NFL franchise, Tulane University, and Woodway, a leading high- performance treadmill manufacturer. ALTD's team of acclaimed sports scientists represent some of the world's most accomplished in the formulation and execution of cutting-edge training techniques. ALTD chambers have contributed to documented performance improvements for its clients, including the shattering of a world cycling record at Woodway. ALTD recently signed an LOI to acquire Breunich Holdings, Inc. Greg Breunich currently serves as CEO for both Breunich Holdings and ALTD. For more information about ALTD, please visit altdint.com.

Media contact: Dilara Tuncer 941-549-3571; [email protected].

