VNUE CEO Interviewed By Legendary Australian Broadcaster Paul Cashmere

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC:VNUE) CEO Zach Bair has been in the news a lot lately, and has been interviewed by a number of notable outlets, more recently including Noise11 – The Noise Network, which is a pioneering digital new media company in Australia generating news and interview content for multiple platforms. Bair was interviewed by Paul Cashmere, co-founder of The Noise Network, and a longtime Australian broadcaster and entrepreneur who had previously founded "Undercover," Australia's first interactive music magazine and the first music magazine on CD-ROM in the world.

In the interview, Bair talks extensively about Soundstr, VNUE, and his passion for technology and music, as noted in this excerpt from the interview:

Juggling the focused world of business with the creative world of music came easy for Zach. "I've always been a musician," he says. "I started paying piano at a very young age. I was about four years old. My mother had a grand piano and she would accuse me of banging on the piano. I always loved music. I got into music more seriously when I got into high school or college. I knew at an early age I didn't want to be that guy who would find some guys and go and live in a one bedroom, no air-conditioning, one-bedroom apartment in L.A. and try and make it. I knew my acumen was in business and technology and that I would build my career in technology and as I go along the way I would leverage that technology and relationships and that's eventually what led to the music business and that's been my career".

Media outlets across Australia, networks across the USA, and agencies throughout Europe use the Noise Network as a regular and reliable news content resource. Noise Network programs are also broadcast via IPTV, web apps, and handheld devices.

VNUE and partner DiscLive have a longstanding footprint in Australia, having recorded Rob Thomas and many other artists across the continent in years past (during a time as "Abbey Road Live" when aligned with EMI Music), as well as with the announcement last year of the addition of Scott Dorsey, of Dorsey Productions, heading up the Australian initiatives for DiscLive.

For more information about the Noise Network, visit their website at www.noise11.com.

For the full interview, visit: http://bit.ly/Noise11ZachBair1

For the most recent coverage of Bair, click this link: http://bit.ly/Noise11ZachBair2

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a leading music technology and artist services company dedicated to further monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform (www.set.fm), exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's groundbreaking Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) platform (www.soundstr.com). The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com) are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology. For more information, please visit www.vnue.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vnue-ceo-interviewed-by-legendary-australian-broadcaster-paul-cashmere-301222653.html

SOURCE VNUE, Inc.