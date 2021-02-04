Editor X Launches Out of Beta as the First, Fully Collaborative Website Creation Platform for Designers and Agencies

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Editor X , the advanced web creation platform, announced today its official launch out of beta. In the past year, the product, which already has 200K users, has added sophisticated design capabilities and is now revealing a game-changing set of collaboration tools. Editor X will be the first-ever platform to enable concurrent editing that allows several team members to work on a website simultaneously. This incredible industry milestone will make Editor X the only fully collaborative web creation platform in the world.

In addition to concurrent editing, the platform's new collaboration features include live commenting, advanced roles and permissions, and shared design libraries. These additions will enable design teams to increase their velocity and work more efficiently. The platform also expanded its design capabilities and now offers advanced code-free interactions.

"Editor X enables incredible design flexibility and allows our users to control every aspect of the creation process," said Lior Bash, Head of Marketing for Editor X. "These newly introduced capabilities push our revolutionary platform a step ahead by creating smarter collaboration between stakeholders and a seamless handoff to clients once a project is complete. When you look at what people are creating on Editor X, you truly understand its power."

The launch was announced during an online demo, where Mor Philosoph, Head of Editor X, Gali Erez, Head of Product, and Salick Cogan, Head of R&D, worked simultaneously on the same website from three different workstations. The demo showcased Editor X's capabilities in action, by demonstrating how the group could seamlessly design, edit, and code together.

"Editor X is a dream come true for a designer—I have the complete flexibility to create and can manage every aspect of design on the platform, which makes my workflow much more efficient than it used to be," said Andrea Beaulieu, Creative Director of Studio Linear , a NYC based Creative Agency. "Working within the music industry, we need to be on top of emerging web design trends because a website is an extension of a client's branding."

With Editor X, creators are able to initiate and publish an unlimited number of sites for free. They can also upgrade to a premium plan to gain access to benefits like custom domain name registration and the ability to accept online payments through their websites.

To learn more about Editor X and start creating, visit www.editorx.com .

About Editor X

Editor X is an advanced creation platform for designers and web professionals. The platform combines cutting edge responsive design with smooth drag and drop. Those that want to can add custom code and use a powerful CMS to build data driven sites and complex web applications. Editor X offers an unparalleled range of integrated business solutions from a leading eCommerce infrastructure to professional marketing and SEO tools. Editor X is part of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) © 2006-2020.

