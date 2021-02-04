Te Connectivity (TEL) EVP & General Counsel John S Jenkins Sold $7.4 million of Shares

EVP & General Counsel of Te Connectivity (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John S Jenkins (insider trades) sold 58,300 shares of TEL on 02/03/2021 at an average price of $126.36 a share. The total sale was $7.4 million.

TE Connectivity Ltd is an electronic component producer. The company manufactures and designs products such as antennas, cable assemblies, fiber optics, sensors, relays and switches that are used in various application. TE Connectivity Ltd has a market cap of $42.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $128.070000 with a P/E ratio of 376.69 and P/S ratio of 3.39. The dividend yield of TE Connectivity Ltd stocks is 1.48%. TE Connectivity Ltd had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with TE Connectivity Ltd. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Thomas J Lynch sold 56,150 shares of TEL stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $128.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.33% since.

SVP & CHRO Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TEL stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $122.19. The price of the stock has increased by 4.81% since.

Pres. Communications Solutions Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of TEL stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $125. The price of the stock has increased by 2.46% since.

