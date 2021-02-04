Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA) President & CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj Sold $783,525 of Shares

President & CEO of Acacia Communications Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Murugesan Shanmugaraj (insider trades) sold 6,846 shares of ACIA on 02/02/2021 at an average price of $114.45 a share. The total sale was $783,525.

Acacia Communications Inc provides optical interconnect products used in communication services industry. It offers sophisticated modules for digital signal processing (DSP) and optical functions required to process network traffic across the world. Acacia Communications Inc has a market cap of $4.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $114.820000 with a P/E ratio of 72.22 and P/S ratio of 9.03. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Acacia Communications Inc. .

President & CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,846 shares of ACIA stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $114.45. The price of the stock has increased by 0.32% since.

President & CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,274 shares of ACIA stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $114.44. The price of the stock has increased by 0.33% since.

CFO John F Gavin sold 4,505 shares of ACIA stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $114.45. The price of the stock has increased by 0.32% since.

CFO John F Gavin sold 2,630 shares of ACIA stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $114.44. The price of the stock has increased by 0.33% since.

Vice President of Engineering Bhupendra C Shah sold 4,274 shares of ACIA stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $114.45. The price of the stock has increased by 0.32% since.

VP of Global Sales Eric L Fisher sold 3,792 shares of ACIA stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $114.45. The price of the stock has increased by 0.32% since.

VP of Hardware and Software Mehrdad Givehchi sold 4,274 shares of ACIA stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $114.45. The price of the stock has increased by 0.32% since.

VP Digital Signal Proc&Optics Christian J. Rasmussen sold 5,306 shares of ACIA stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $114.45. The price of the stock has increased by 0.32% since.

Chief Technology Officer Benny P Mikkelsen sold 4,279 shares of ACIA stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $114.45. The price of the stock has increased by 0.32% since.

