Tcf Financial Corp (TCF) EVP, Chief Tech/Oper Offcr Thomas John Butterfield Sold $786,035 of Shares

February 04, 2021 | About: TCF +3.31%

EVP, Chief Tech/Oper Offcr of Tcf Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas John Butterfield (insider trades) sold 19,940 shares of TCF on 02/02/2021 at an average price of $39.42 a share. The total sale was $786,035.

TCF Financial Corp is a bank holding company of TCF National Bank. It operates in three segments namely Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking and Enterprise Services. TCF Financial Corp has a market cap of $6.33 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.510000 with a P/E ratio of 29.87 and P/S ratio of 3.16. The dividend yield of TCF Financial Corp stocks is 3.36%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with TCF Financial Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Chief Tech/Oper Offcr Thomas John Butterfield sold 19,940 shares of TCF stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $39.42. The price of the stock has increased by 5.3% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TCF, click here

.

