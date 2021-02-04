Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) EVP/Co-Head of Global Business Balazs Fejes Sold $7.4 million of Shares

EVP/Co-Head of Global Business of Epam Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Balazs Fejes (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of EPAM on 02/02/2021 at an average price of $369.6 a share. The total sale was $7.4 million.

EPAM Systems Inc is a provider of software engineering solutions and information technology services to clients in different locations. Its services include software development, application maintenance & support, application testing, & licensing. EPAM Systems Inc has a market cap of $20.89 billion; its shares were traded at around $373.090000 with a P/E ratio of 68.68 and P/S ratio of 8.44. EPAM Systems Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated EPAM Systems Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with EPAM Systems Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP/Co-Head of Global Business Sergey Yezhkov sold 6,500 shares of EPAM stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $370.93. The price of the stock has increased by 0.58% since.

EVP/Co-Head of Global Business Balazs Fejes sold 20,000 shares of EPAM stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $369.6. The price of the stock has increased by 0.94% since.

SVP, Chief Marketing Officer Elaina Shekhter sold 5,000 shares of EPAM stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $370.9. The price of the stock has increased by 0.59% since.

SVP/Co-Head of Global Business Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of EPAM stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $360.53. The price of the stock has increased by 3.48% since.

SVP, Chief Marketing Officer Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of EPAM stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $360.86. The price of the stock has increased by 3.39% since.

