Upland Software Inc (UPLD) CFO &Treasurer Michael Douglass Hill Sold $1.7 million of Shares

CFO &Treasurer of Upland Software Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Douglass Hill (insider trades) sold 33,662 shares of UPLD on 02/04/2021 at an average price of $50.04 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Upland Software Inc is the provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software. It provides a family of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, marketing, finance and professional services. Upland Software Inc has a market cap of $1.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $50.060000 with and P/S ratio of 4.56. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Upland Software Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO John T Mcdonald sold 1,700 shares of UPLD stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $50.01. The price of the stock has increased by 0.1% since.

CEO John T Mcdonald sold 34,745 shares of UPLD stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $50.03. The price of the stock has increased by 0.06% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO &Treasurer Michael Douglass Hill sold 2,226 shares of UPLD stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $50. The price of the stock has increased by 0.12% since.

CFO &Treasurer Michael Douglass Hill sold 8,451 shares of UPLD stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $50.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.02% since.

