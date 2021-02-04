BancorpSouth Bank Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Apple Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Paychex Inc, Kellogg Co, United Parcel Service Inc

Tupelo, MS, based Investment company BancorpSouth Bank (Current Portfolio) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Apple Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Old Republic International Corp, McDonald's Corp, sells Paychex Inc, Kellogg Co, United Parcel Service Inc, Invesco, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BancorpSouth Bank. As of 2020Q4, BancorpSouth Bank owns 208 stocks with a total value of $635 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 458,875 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95% Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) - 421,971 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 166,330 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.06% iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 364,677 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.78% Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) - 1,505,098 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio.

BancorpSouth Bank initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55. The stock is now traded at around $329.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 14,549 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BancorpSouth Bank initiated holding in Old Republic International Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.04 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.61. The stock is now traded at around $19.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 201,753 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BancorpSouth Bank initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $140.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 26,196 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BancorpSouth Bank initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36. The stock is now traded at around $488.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,022 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BancorpSouth Bank initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.21. The stock is now traded at around $117.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 13,608 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BancorpSouth Bank initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.14. The stock is now traded at around $254.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BancorpSouth Bank added to a holding in Apple Inc by 28.06%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $137.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 166,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BancorpSouth Bank added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 327.83%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $161.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 37,093 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BancorpSouth Bank added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 92.79%. The purchase prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.42. The stock is now traded at around $211.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 37,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BancorpSouth Bank added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 76.51%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 129,707 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BancorpSouth Bank added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 179.63%. The purchase prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $226.79. The stock is now traded at around $237.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 15,567 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BancorpSouth Bank added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 69.01%. The purchase prices were between $38.4 and $50.65, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 124,046 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BancorpSouth Bank sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $79.43 and $96.92, with an estimated average price of $88.94.

BancorpSouth Bank sold out a holding in Gogo Inc. The sale prices were between $8.04 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $9.91.

BancorpSouth Bank sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355.

BancorpSouth Bank sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $71.12, with an estimated average price of $63.61.

BancorpSouth Bank sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.

BancorpSouth Bank reduced to a holding in Kellogg Co by 90.06%. The sale prices were between $61.19 and $67.14, with an estimated average price of $64.01. The stock is now traded at around $57.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. BancorpSouth Bank still held 4,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BancorpSouth Bank reduced to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 24.99%. The sale prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.79. The stock is now traded at around $162.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. BancorpSouth Bank still held 44,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BancorpSouth Bank reduced to a holding in Invesco Ltd by 35.3%. The sale prices were between $11.85 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $15.45. The stock is now traded at around $21.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. BancorpSouth Bank still held 171,241 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BancorpSouth Bank reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 75.27%. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $330.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. BancorpSouth Bank still held 1,021 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BancorpSouth Bank reduced to a holding in Linde PLC by 50%. The sale prices were between $216.91 and $263.51, with an estimated average price of $245.63. The stock is now traded at around $249.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. BancorpSouth Bank still held 2,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BancorpSouth Bank reduced to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.01%. The sale prices were between $202.29 and $230.08, with an estimated average price of $219.08. The stock is now traded at around $239.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. BancorpSouth Bank still held 2,232 shares as of 2020-12-31.