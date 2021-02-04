BlackRock® Canada Announces Custodian Changes for the iShares Gold Bullion ETF and iShares Silver Bullion ETF

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (“BlackRock”) (NYSE:NYSE:BLK) and manager of the iShares Gold Bullion ETF (“CGL”) and iShares Silver Bullion ETF (“SVR”, and together with CGL, the “iShares Funds”), is pleased to announce the appointment of new custodians for the iShares Funds following the unitholder approved changes to the investment restrictions of each iShares Fund previously announced on November 6, 2020 and December 18, 2020.



BlackRock Canada has appointed CIBC Mellon Trust Company (“CIBC Mellon”) to act as bullion custodian for the iShares Funds and State Street Trust Company Canada (“SSTCC”) as custodian of the non-bullion assets of the iShares Funds. It is expected that the bullion owned by the iShares Funds will be stored in the vault facilities of The Royal Canadian Mint (the “RCM”) as CIBC Mellon’s sub-custodian and/or International Depository Services of Canada Inc., as the RCM’s sub-custodian. The Bank of Nova Scotia, the current custodian of the iShares Funds, will cease to be a custodian of the iShares Funds following the full transition of custody responsibilities to CIBC Mellon and SSTCC, respectively.

Further details regarding the iShares Funds and these changes can be found in the updated disclosure documents for the iShares Funds, which are expected to be filed after the date hereof, and which will be subsequently available on www.sedar.com.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate

| Twitter: @BlackRockCA.

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.67 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

©2021 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. All rights reserved. iSHARES and BLACKROCK are registered trademarks of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. Used with permission.

Contact for Media:

Maeve Hannigan

T – 416-643-4058

Email: [email protected]