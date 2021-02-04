Boeing Co (BA) EVP, Government Operations Timothy John Keating Sold $4.4 million of Shares

EVP, Government Operations of Boeing Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Timothy John Keating (insider trades) sold 21,737 shares of BA on 02/02/2021 at an average price of $202.15 a share. The total sale was $4.4 million.

Boeing Co designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems and services. Boeing Co has a market cap of $122.8 billion; its shares were traded at around $210.640000 with and P/S ratio of 2.06. The dividend yield of Boeing Co stocks is 0.98%. GuruFocus has detected 6 severe warning signs with Boeing Co. .

EVP, Pres. & CEO, BGS Theodore Colbert Iii sold 5,000 shares of BA stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $200.8. The price of the stock has increased by 4.9% since.

EVP, Government Operations Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of BA stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $202.15. The price of the stock has increased by 4.2% since.

