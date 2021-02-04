>
Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) EVP, CFO Steven M Burdick Sold $1.4 million of Shares

February 04, 2021

EVP, CFO of Tetra Tech Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven M Burdick (insider trades) sold 10,801 shares of TTEK on 02/03/2021 at an average price of $129.45 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Tetra Tech Inc provides consulting and engineering services to various industries. The company specializes in providing water-related services for public and private clients. It offers services from planning and forecasting to execution and maintenance. Tetra Tech Inc has a market cap of $7.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $132.210000 with a P/E ratio of 40.42 and P/S ratio of 2.44. The dividend yield of Tetra Tech Inc stocks is 0.52%. Tetra Tech Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.20% over the past ten years.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CFO Steven M Burdick sold 10,801 shares of TTEK stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $129.45. The price of the stock has increased by 2.13% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of TTEK stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $127.61. The price of the stock has increased by 3.6% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TTEK, click here

.

