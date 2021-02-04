Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke Sold $8.8 million of Shares

COO & Vice Chairman of Dell Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey W Clarke (insider trades) sold 113,946 shares of DELL on 02/03/2021 at an average price of $77.05 a share. The total sale was $8.8 million.
Dell Technologies Inc has a market cap of $59.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $79.310000 with a P/E ratio of 24.94 and P/S ratio of 0.64. Dell Technologies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 35.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Dell Technologies Inc. .
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO Thomas W Sweet sold 100,000 shares of DELL stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $76.24. The price of the stock has increased by 4.03% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 61,576 shares of DELL stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $75.23. The price of the stock has increased by 5.42% since.
- COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 200,000 shares of DELL stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $75.62. The price of the stock has increased by 4.88% since.
- COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 200,000 shares of DELL stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $76.11. The price of the stock has increased by 4.2% since.
- COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 100,300 shares of DELL stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $76.07. The price of the stock has increased by 4.26% since.
