>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke Sold $8.8 million of Shares

February 04, 2021 | About: DELL +2.01%

COO & Vice Chairman of Dell Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey W Clarke (insider trades) sold 113,946 shares of DELL on 02/03/2021 at an average price of $77.05 a share. The total sale was $8.8 million.

Dell Technologies Inc has a market cap of $59.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $79.310000 with a P/E ratio of 24.94 and P/S ratio of 0.64. Dell Technologies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 35.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Dell Technologies Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Thomas W Sweet sold 100,000 shares of DELL stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $76.24. The price of the stock has increased by 4.03% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 113,946 shares of DELL stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $77.05. The price of the stock has increased by 2.93% since.
  • COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 61,576 shares of DELL stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $75.23. The price of the stock has increased by 5.42% since.
  • COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 200,000 shares of DELL stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $75.62. The price of the stock has increased by 4.88% since.
  • COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 200,000 shares of DELL stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $76.11. The price of the stock has increased by 4.2% since.
  • COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 100,300 shares of DELL stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $76.07. The price of the stock has increased by 4.26% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DELL, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)