Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Packaging Corp of America, Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc

February 04, 2021 | About: APD -7.19% IVW +0.93% IEFA +0.16% IYW +1.14% VT +0.69% VTV +1.07% VOOV +1.38% ESGU +1.16% EFG -0.25% VDE +1% PNFP +4.68% VPU +0.86%

Investment company Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, sells The Home Depot Inc, Packaging Corp of America, Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc, United Bankshares Inc, Aegon NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. owns 713 stocks with a total value of $526 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/graves-light+private+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 356,853 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.75%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 111,566 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 181,282 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
  4. SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 221,184 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
  5. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 139,237 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.35 and $123.99, with an estimated average price of $117.36. The stock is now traded at around $126.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,153 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $89.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,599 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.99 and $101.51, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $101.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,681 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04. The stock is now traded at around $58.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,359 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.55 and $65.51, with an estimated average price of $51.8. The stock is now traded at around $73.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,029 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.85 and $145.52, with an estimated average price of $137.96. The stock is now traded at around $138.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 582.59%. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.41. The stock is now traded at around $256.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 10,430 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 371.02%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 41,412 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.75%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 61,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 274.67%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $90.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.49%. The purchase prices were between $78.99 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $96.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,078 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.07%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $122.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,399 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Aegon NV (AEG)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Aegon NV. The sale prices were between $2.64 and $3.95, with an estimated average price of $3.32.

Reduced: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 61.41%. The sale prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84. The stock is now traded at around $278.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. still held 1,370 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Packaging Corp of America by 26.72%. The sale prices were between $108.42 and $137.91, with an estimated average price of $126.21. The stock is now traded at around $132.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. still held 12,978 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc (RMT)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc by 35.23%. The sale prices were between $7.71 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $8.99. The stock is now traded at around $11.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. still held 35,938 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: United Bankshares Inc (UBSI)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in United Bankshares Inc by 43.75%. The sale prices were between $23.5 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $28.33. The stock is now traded at around $34.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. still held 6,705 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 21.69%. The sale prices were between $108.87 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $112.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. still held 1,953 shares as of 2020-12-31.



