Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Packaging Corp of America, Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc

Investment company Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, sells The Home Depot Inc, Packaging Corp of America, Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc, United Bankshares Inc, Aegon NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. owns 713 stocks with a total value of $526 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VOOV, ESGU, EFG, VDE, PNFP, CAT, IXN, VPU, ADP, CMI, MET, RDS.A, SMG, TJX, WM, BIV, ESGE, APH, ADI, AMAT, BKH, BAM, BRO, CVS, CRL, CMCSA, DHR, DE, DD, NEE, INFO, ICE, MCK, NVS, PPL, PGR, SMMF, TER, TXN, UL, WRB, ZBRA, NVG, RNP, MSCI, CDW, LBRDK, CCD, SITE, EEMV, EES, KRE, MBB, PRFZ, QQQ, VFH, VLUE, XLF, ATVI, AMZN, AMT, ACGL, BCE, BTI, KMX, CSL, CERN, FIS, CHE, COP, COO, EFX, FE, IT, IMO, J, MDLZ, LH, LII, MFC, MKL, MKC, MS, MSI, NDSN, NTRS, NVO, PAYX, QCOM, O, RY, POOL, SNY, SCI, TRV, STT, TSM, TGT, TRI, THO, TD, TM, RTX, VAR, GWW, YUM, RDS.B, NPV, SCD, VMW, PM, APTV, FB, BGH, ALLE, ANET, DOCU, DOW, BSY, DEM, DON, EFV, GOVT, IHI, IYG, LQD, MDY, PBE, PHB, PRF, PXH, QABA, SCHM, SLY, VCR, VNQI, VXUS, XLI, PLD, AFL, MO, AMP, ABC, ANSS, AZPN, BHP, BLL, CIB, BMO, BNS, SAM, BF.B, COF, SCHW, CPK, CI, C, CL, VALE, BAP, DEO, EV, EW, EA, EPD, EXPD, EXPO, FLIR, FICO, FAST, GILD, GBCI, GSK, MNST, WELL, HPQ, HUM, JKHY, KMB, MMC, MTD, VTRS, NEU, NWL, NKE, NOC, IX, PPC, PFG, PUK, PRU, PWR, ROK, ROL, RYAAY, SAP, SLB, SBCF, SHW, SWKS, SON, SRCL, SYK, SPH, TFX, TXT, TREX, UBS, UGI, UPS, KMPR, VFC, WPP, WSO, WY, BRBS, CEF, MFM, NUV, PMO, PPT, NZF, NAD, AVK, BYM, EOI, BOE, MA, AWI, IBKR, BX, PKO, DG, NXPI, COR, FLT, KMI, BUI, PSX, FIVE, BFAM, ZTS, VEEV, MC, QRVO, YUMC, ELAN, DELL, CTVA, CLVT, CARR, OTIS, BOND, DBC, DGRO, EEM, EZM, IEMG, ITOT, IWD, IWO, IWR, PCY, PGX, VCLT, VDC, VGK, VXF, XLE, AZZ, AAP, A, AKAM, AIN, ALB, AIG, AMNB, AMWD, APOG, AGX, AIZ, ATNI, AVY, BP, BK, BCS, BDX, BBY, BIIB, BWA, BSX, BKE, CBRE, CBRL, VIAC, CPB, PRDO, CNOB, CHKP, CTSH, FIX, CBSH, NNN, DXC, CAG, CNSL, INGR, GLW, CCI, CCK, DTE, ATGE, DLX, DVN, DKS, DLR, ETN, ECL, EIX, OVV, WIRE, NPO, ETH, EXC, EXPE, FFIV, FMC, FDX, FBNC, FISV, FONR, FL, F, FCX, GPS, GD, HNI, HOG, LHX, HWKN, PEAK, HTLD, HSY, HOLX, HRL, SVC, HUBG, HBAN, AEGN, INSM, IDCC, IP, SJM, JCI, KEY, KSS, LZB, SR, LAMR, LVS, LEN, MHO, MGM, MAN, MGRC, SPGI, MEI, MCHP, MAA, MLI, NBR, NDAQ, NOV, NPK, NTCT, NFLX, DS, NI, ES, NUE, OXY, OMC, OKE, OMI, PTC, PH, PENN, PBCT, PRGO, PLAB, PXD, PAA, LIN, PEG, RELX, RHI, CRM, SAFM, SANM, SEB, LUV, SXI, SWK, SYKE, NLOK, TCP, TEVA, TOL, TUP, TSN, UN, URI, USLM, UNM, USNA, VLO, VLY, WAB, WBA, WMK, WEC, ZBH, ZUMZ, EBAY, BGCP, BOTJ, TOWN, ET, VNDA, VVR, ADX, JHS, MGF, MMT, TDF, VMO, NAC, HBI, FOF, LDOS, OMAB, BR, TMUS, CLNE, DFS, ULTA, BIP, CARE, CYTH, KDP, MYRG, DISCK, FF, VRTS, STLA, OPI, VRSK, LEA, CHTR, TSLA, LYB, FRC, VC, HCA, NMFC, SXC, COOP, TCPC, PANW, PNR, HY, IQV, NWS, AMBC, OGS, TSLX, CDK, KEYS, AVNS, UNIT, CC, PYPL, KHC, PJT, RACE, HPE, RMR, BATRK, BBU, FTV, ASIX, AA, LW, PK, HWM, NESR, BKR, BHF, MFGP, ILPT, PRSP, GTXMQ, REZI, FOXA, FOX, ALC, KTB, NTCO, ARNC, BIPC, AMLP, IGIB, DJP, FVD, HYG, HYS, IDV, IEF, IEI, IGV, IJJ, IJK, IUSV, IXJ, IXUS, IYF, IYR, JNK, MOAT, NEAR, PDBC, PFF, PGF, PWV, RSP, RWO, SCHV, SHY, SHYG, SJNK, TLT, VAW, VBR, VMBS, VTWO,

VCSH, APD, IVW, BSV, IJR, IEFA, IYW, VTIP, IVV, IVE, VTI, VT, SCHD, AGG, DIS, TFC, IJH, VUG, D, ABT, VTV, BMY, IWN, NSC, ACWX, PNC, LOW, ITW, HON, V, ROST, CSCO, UNP, AMGN, AXP, AEP, ALL, ABBV, Reduced Positions: HD, PKG, AAPL, VZ, DLN, EOG, VEU, CVX, SUB, RMT, UBSI, SO, SHEN, IWM, EFA, MSFT, KO, TIP, IGM, GLD, EMB, DVY, VCIT, VEA, ANTM, VGT, XLY, ABB, XRT, T, DUK, CPRT, XOM, STLD, IBM, MCD, MRK, ORCL, PFE, PHG, SBUX, VO, VWO, BBVA, ACN, BAC, GE, VB, EMR, PID, INTC, MDT, PEP, WMT, TMO,

For the details of Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/graves-light+private+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 356,853 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.75% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 111,566 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 181,282 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04% SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 221,184 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 139,237 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.35 and $123.99, with an estimated average price of $117.36. The stock is now traded at around $126.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,153 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $89.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,599 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.99 and $101.51, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $101.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,681 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04. The stock is now traded at around $58.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,359 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.55 and $65.51, with an estimated average price of $51.8. The stock is now traded at around $73.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,029 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.85 and $145.52, with an estimated average price of $137.96. The stock is now traded at around $138.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 582.59%. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.41. The stock is now traded at around $256.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 10,430 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 371.02%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 41,412 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.75%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 61,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 274.67%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $90.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.49%. The purchase prices were between $78.99 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $96.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,078 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.07%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $122.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,399 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Aegon NV. The sale prices were between $2.64 and $3.95, with an estimated average price of $3.32.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 61.41%. The sale prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84. The stock is now traded at around $278.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. still held 1,370 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Packaging Corp of America by 26.72%. The sale prices were between $108.42 and $137.91, with an estimated average price of $126.21. The stock is now traded at around $132.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. still held 12,978 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc by 35.23%. The sale prices were between $7.71 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $8.99. The stock is now traded at around $11.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. still held 35,938 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in United Bankshares Inc by 43.75%. The sale prices were between $23.5 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $28.33. The stock is now traded at around $34.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. still held 6,705 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 21.69%. The sale prices were between $108.87 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $112.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. still held 1,953 shares as of 2020-12-31.