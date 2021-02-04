Capital Management Corp Buys John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc, Exelixis Inc, Pretium Resources Inc, Sells JM Smucker Co, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, Service Properties Trust

Investment company Capital Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc, Exelixis Inc, Pretium Resources Inc, Altria Group Inc, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund, sells JM Smucker Co, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, Service Properties Trust, Tessco Technologies Inc, Livent Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Management Corp . As of 2020Q4, Capital Management Corp owns 70 stocks with a total value of $359 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



B&G Foods Inc (BGS) - 725,808 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.52% Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) - 541,279 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.44% ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 409,880 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.21% Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) - 294,782 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.3% Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL) - 1,166,992 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%

Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.17. The stock is now traded at around $42.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 55,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Management Corp initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.62 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $48.701000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 47,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Management Corp initiated holding in First Foundation Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.44 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $17.1. The stock is now traded at around $21.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,305 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Management Corp initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.16. The stock is now traded at around $139.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,369 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Management Corp initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $130.38 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $143.15. The stock is now traded at around $166.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Management Corp added to a holding in John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc by 42.90%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $79.66, with an estimated average price of $76.06. The stock is now traded at around $86.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 172,626 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Exelixis Inc by 100.73%. The purchase prices were between $18.39 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $20.88. The stock is now traded at around $22.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 267,556 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Pretium Resources Inc by 204.97%. The purchase prices were between $10.87 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $12.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 312,137 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Toll Brothers Inc by 42.68%. The purchase prices were between $41.18 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $46.32. The stock is now traded at around $52.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 166,482 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Management Corp added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 194.91%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 62,444 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Management Corp added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 30.34%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $28.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 301,580 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $111.24 and $120.11, with an estimated average price of $116.24.

Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02.

Capital Management Corp reduced to a holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc by 25.44%. The sale prices were between $17.19 and $32.31, with an estimated average price of $23.95. The stock is now traded at around $32.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. Capital Management Corp still held 541,279 shares as of 2020-12-31.