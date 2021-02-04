Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

Investment company Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 167 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EFG, SPTM, CYTH, IWO, IYK, VIG, DIA, SLQD, EMQQ, QTS, TXN, NVST, ALK, TEL, TGT, SPY, XLY, DFS, TSM, BRK.B, AVGO, QCOM,
- Added Positions: IJR, RSP, RYT, IVW, IJK, JKH, IHI, HYG, BIV, BNDX, XOM, LQD, IJT, ETV, QLTA, IJJ, VB, VMBS, IWM, DRE, CCI, COR, SHYG, CHCT, HYLS, APD, TMUS, KDP, FBHS, FB, CDW, VWO, GOOGL, ACN, AMZN, TFC, BK, BWA, CDNS, CMCSA, NEE, GIS, EHC, HD, HON, KMB, MDLZ, MCHP, HUM, MS, ES, NSC, CVS, RBC, AKAM, ARE, EBS, AVY, BBY, HZNP, DHI, GWW, JPM, PYPL,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, IEI, IYH, NEAR, IVV, ITOT, QQQ, GOVT, SPTS, STC, IGV, ICVT, IXN, SPEM, AGG, BLV, VUG, CVX, IGIB, VTI, VGT, MSFT, JKE, INFO, SPLG, AZPN, VTV, NVDA, TLT, QUAL, AAPL, WMT, SGOL, IAU, IEF, PFE, PG, PDI, IGSB, GLD, FLRN, LMBS, DGRW, MCD, IWR, IEMG, TOTL, DIS, SPSM, VZ, T, SPIB, AXP, AMT, COP, GWX, SHV, RLY, EWX, FLOT, GBF,
- Sold Out: FBT, ANSS, FISV, CSCO, HRC, CONE, ABBV, DUK, PM, NCSM,
For the details of Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/outlook+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 38,830 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.84%
- Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) - 197,482 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.11%
- BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 102,110 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.77%
- iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 22,558 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.99%
- BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 54,352 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.53%
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.99 and $101.51, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $101.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 53,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 65,537 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (CYTH)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.28 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $8.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.762000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 217,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $222.92 and $294.86, with an estimated average price of $255.12. The stock is now traded at around $321.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 5,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF. The purchase prices were between $144.23 and $173.41, with an estimated average price of $158.83. The stock is now traded at around $178.370700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 6,856 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $141.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 7,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1337.60%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $101.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 62,852 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 90.53%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $131.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 51,975 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 115.87%. The purchase prices were between $206.84 and $253.55, with an estimated average price of $232.77. The stock is now traded at around $262.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 16,117 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 289.40%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 41,526 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 287.90%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 27,017 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.11%. The purchase prices were between $321.76 and $390.09, with an estimated average price of $354.5. The stock is now traded at around $400.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 7,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $152.75 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $162.29.Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $304.37 and $364.17, with an estimated average price of $334.69.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13.Sold Out: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $82.91 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $93.63.Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $65.65 and $80.72, with an estimated average price of $72.55.
