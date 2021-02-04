>
RV Capital GmbH Buys Slack Technologies Inc, Sells Trupanion Inc

February 04, 2021 | About: WORK -0.02%

Investment company RV Capital GmbH (Current Portfolio) buys Slack Technologies Inc, sells Trupanion Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RV Capital GmbH. As of 2020Q4, RV Capital GmbH owns 5 stocks with a total value of $284 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of RV Capital GmbH
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 253,000 shares, 24.32% of the total portfolio.
  2. Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 197,300 shares, 24.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.81%
  3. Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 263,800 shares, 23.21% of the total portfolio.
  4. Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 1,016,800 shares, 15.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.55%
  5. Trupanion Inc (TRUP) - 316,298 shares, 13.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.01%
Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

RV Capital GmbH added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 82.55%. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88. The stock is now traded at around $43.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.83%. The holding were 1,016,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.



