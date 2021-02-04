Tlwm Buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Facebook Inc, Wynn Resorts, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Alphabet Inc

Investment company Tlwm (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Facebook Inc, Wynn Resorts, The Walt Disney Co, JPMorgan Chase, sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tlwm. As of 2020Q4, Tlwm owns 50 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 132,432 shares, 24.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 216,823 shares, 24.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 469,220 shares, 12.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 282,168 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 619,976 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. New Position

Tlwm initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $21.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.71%. The holding were 619,976 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tlwm initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $266.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,966 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tlwm initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $69.01 and $115.93, with an estimated average price of $92.58. The stock is now traded at around $108.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,181 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tlwm added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 39.73%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $180.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tlwm added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 36.39%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $138.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tlwm added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 35.12%. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.21. The stock is now traded at around $200.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,571 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tlwm added to a holding in Visa Inc by 38.05%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $209.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,871 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tlwm added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 53.98%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $89.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,191 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tlwm sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Tlwm sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55.