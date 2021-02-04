>
Tlwm Buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Facebook Inc, Wynn Resorts, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Alphabet Inc

February 04, 2021 | About: DIS +2.15% JPM +2.3% HON +0.73% V +3.92% CVX +0.04% BSCM +0% FB -0.06% WYNN +0.25% BSCK +0% T +1.33%

Investment company Tlwm (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Facebook Inc, Wynn Resorts, The Walt Disney Co, JPMorgan Chase, sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tlwm. As of 2020Q4, Tlwm owns 50 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of TLWM
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 132,432 shares, 24.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
  2. BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 216,823 shares, 24.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  3. iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 469,220 shares, 12.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 282,168 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  5. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 619,976 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Tlwm initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $21.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.71%. The holding were 619,976 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Tlwm initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $266.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,966 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Tlwm initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $69.01 and $115.93, with an estimated average price of $92.58. The stock is now traded at around $108.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,181 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Tlwm added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 39.73%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $180.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Tlwm added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 36.39%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $138.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Tlwm added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 35.12%. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.21. The stock is now traded at around $200.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,571 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Tlwm added to a holding in Visa Inc by 38.05%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $209.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,871 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Tlwm added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 53.98%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $89.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,191 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

Tlwm sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Tlwm sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55.



