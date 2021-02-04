Regentatlantic Capital Llc Buys CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells Walmart Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc

Morristown, NJ, based Investment company Regentatlantic Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Tesla Inc, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Walmart Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regentatlantic Capital Llc. As of 2020Q4, Regentatlantic Capital Llc owns 500 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AGG, SPYV, VTRS, KRE, IUSB, CRWD, CDW, XLC, ARKK, WLTW, NUAN, TIF, VOOV, CP, SLV, SCHG, CMA, EW, ITOT, EWJ, KLAC, LNC, PTON, SHOP, ETSY, KEYS, TSM, TD, TYL, UGI, USB, SON, FSLR, PNR, BIDU, ALLY, LBRDK, ATHX, OPK, VYNE, AREC, SAN,

WMT, VZ, ZM, ZBH, XOM, REGN, VNQ, WBA, T, EXC, BRK.B, IBM, LDOS, FNDA, XEL, GILD, INTC, CACI, DLTR, KR, WEC, CI, NLOK, TSN, UPS, ANTM, WH, PXF, DOX, ED, DXCM, ISRG, WRK, WDC, WY, ZNGA, PINS, CVS, XRAY, LOW, MTB, MDU, MET, NEM, NVS, ORCL, VLO, WM, WHR, WTM, YUM, GBDC, ZTS, VST, ESGD, FNDX, IWM, VWO, VXUS, ALL, AEP, BIIB, GIB, COF, CNC, CVX, CTAS, C, CTSH, HIG, HPQ, HRL, JCI, JNPR, MAN, MU, NOC, OSK, PCAR, RS, STM, SNX, TGT, TMO, TM, RTX, WFC, ET, V, HZNP, PANW, SAIC, BABA, HPE, YUMC, ESGE, IWC, IYR, VHT, VXF, AES, AGCO, ATVI, ADBE, AKAM, AFG, ABC, APA, ARW, TFC, BCE, BK, BAX, BIO, BWA, CSX, CAH, SCHW, CME, CIEN, COP, STZ, COST, DEO, DUK, EFX, EL, RE, EXPE, FCN, FNF, FITB, THG, HSIC, HUM, MTCH, ITW, ICE, IFF, IP, IPG, J, MGA, MFC, MRO, MCK, TAP, ON, ORI, OMC, OTEX, PNC, PPG, PKI, PHG, PPC, PRU, PEG, PHM, QDEL, RHI, ROK, RDS.A, SAP, SNE, SYY, TXT, TOT, UHS, VFC, VRTX, GHC, WLK, EBAY, KYN, TEL, DISCK, RGA, LEA, LIVX, MPC, CG, ESBA, BKI, KHC, NVCR, FTV, VVV, PRSP, MRNA, BSV, EFA, GWX, PRF, VB, VBR, VNQI, VT, Sold Out: GSK, GOLD, INGR, VEEV, FAST, WKHS, WRB, PRGO, XLE, ZS, TTD, SQ, SEDG, CYBR, WYND, XLNX, SGEN, Y, KNX, WELL, GFI, CTXS, KMX, AIG, IGD, NML, ETM, BKD, BKYI, VNT,

BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 3,687,588 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 793,879 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,281,145 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 783,587 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.72% CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 2,871,678 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.34%

Regentatlantic Capital Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $116.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 24,809 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $35.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,932 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 60,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,826 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.08. The stock is now traded at around $224.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,269 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.94 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $46.03. The stock is now traded at around $59.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,616 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.34%. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $36.26, with an estimated average price of $33.81. The stock is now traded at around $36.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,871,678 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.17%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $355.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 198,112 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 417.16%. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $65.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 90,068 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 95.61%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $849.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,403 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 45.22%. The purchase prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34. The stock is now traded at around $248.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,212 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $138.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 76,341 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold out a holding in WR Berkley Corp. The sale prices were between $60.12 and $70.59, with an estimated average price of $64.94.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold out a holding in Ingredion Inc. The sale prices were between $69.25 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.15.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.29.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $42.94 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $47.11.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $258.87 and $308.55, with an estimated average price of $280.2.