Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF

Investment company Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, Fate Therapeutics Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Texas Instruments Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 57 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 117,185 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 73,166 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 39,548 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 118,689 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.04% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 22,283 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.61%

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $94.32, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $97.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,268 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.09 and $100.95, with an estimated average price of $62.44. The stock is now traded at around $102.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.59%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 61,057 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 50.14%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13. The stock is now traded at around $47.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,543 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $47.8 and $57.26, with an estimated average price of $52.88.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08.