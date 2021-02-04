Sigma Investment Counselors Inc Buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Consumer Discretionary

Southfield, MI, based Investment company Sigma Investment Counselors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. As of 2020Q4, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc owns 159 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: JETS, URI, VTEB, PGR, CMCSA, ESGD, GOOGL, PFE, IJJ, SCHD, PEP, IVW, ABT, BAC, GOOG, VBK, MRK, LMT, VRTX, IJK, GOVT, ETSY, AVGO, TWTR, IJT, ESGE, IJS, SCHE, VZ, SO, LECO, HON, VUG, DUK, CSCO, BIIB, ADSK, TEL, IYZ, VOT, VXF, XME, IWS, IWP, DVY, WMT, STX, PAYX, LHX, NEE, CTXS, LNT,
- Added Positions: IVV, VEA, IJH, IJR, TIP, VWO, SJNK, VCSH, IWB, AAPL, IWR, IEFA, VCIT, SYK, IWM, VTI, AMZN, VYM, VTV, MSFT, SPY, IAU, SNPS, DHR, JPM, LOW, UNH, FB, COST, ROP, IEMG, EFA, SHYG, TJX, QQQ, AJG, CAT, ISRG, ABBV, LII, BMY, PG, DOCU, GNTX, VNQ, SBUX, BA, ADBE, GS, NVDA, SWKS, KO, SNA, PLD, HRL, NFLX, ICF, XLE, CVS, JNJ, NUE, RTX, SCHX, VOO, ABC, KEY, IWF, T, DIS, CVX, HD, KMI, PRF, INTC, XLF, BRK.B, DTE, XOM, EEM, HDV, SCHF, SCHM, ORCL, TGT, TSLA, IVE, IWD, MDY, SCHA, SCHB, AXP, LLY, IGSB, GLD, VO, XLK, MMM, AMGN, F, RMTI, IWO, SUB,
- Reduced Positions: UPS, ORLY, XLV,
- Sold Out: XLC, XLI, XLY,
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 613,495 shares, 22.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.23%
- BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 337,330 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.41%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,643,524 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.79%
- BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 588,885 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.12%
- BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 298,859 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.34%
Sigma Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $23.59, with an estimated average price of $20.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 146,701 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)
Sigma Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.73 and $246.75, with an estimated average price of $211.84. The stock is now traded at around $259.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Sigma Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,043 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Sigma Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.11 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $94.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,963 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Sigma Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,527 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Sigma Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2053.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 374 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Sigma Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.23%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $387.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.89%. The holding were 613,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Sigma Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.79%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 1,643,524 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Sigma Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 87.41%. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $244.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 337,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Sigma Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 73.12%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $101.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 588,885 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Sigma Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 118.34%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 298,859 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Sigma Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.01%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 671,223 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5.Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $58.74 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $63.75.Sold Out: SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38.
