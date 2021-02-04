TBH Global Asset Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells Renewable Energy Group Inc, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, Fortive Corp

Investment company TBH Global Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, sells Renewable Energy Group Inc, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, Fortive Corp, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, Reinsurance Group of America Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TBH Global Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, TBH Global Asset Management, LLC owns 167 stocks with a total value of $323 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTV, FDIS, IUSB, BDX, JPST, VITL, VMI, PWR, AKAM, GHC, PM, PINS, GCP, BLK, GOVT, IRM, CSTR, SPB, WBA, UNP, SBUX,

VTV, FDIS, IUSB, BDX, JPST, VITL, VMI, PWR, AKAM, GHC, PM, PINS, GCP, BLK, GOVT, IRM, CSTR, SPB, WBA, UNP, SBUX, Added Positions: IVV, FHLC, VIG, MBB, DGRO, IVE, PFE, PLTR, VUG, ZTS, FTEC, VZ, DIA, IJT, IVW, IJR, IEMG, IWP, XOM, IAGG, BABA, DIS, VMBS, MGK, VWO, VIGI, CSX, IFGL, BSV, DOCU, GBDC, GD, STZ, MMM, EEM, DDOG, HD,

IVV, FHLC, VIG, MBB, DGRO, IVE, PFE, PLTR, VUG, ZTS, FTEC, VZ, DIA, IJT, IVW, IJR, IEMG, IWP, XOM, IAGG, BABA, DIS, VMBS, MGK, VWO, VIGI, CSX, IFGL, BSV, DOCU, GBDC, GD, STZ, MMM, EEM, DDOG, HD, Reduced Positions: XLU, AAPL, MUB, ATVI, TDOC, BRK.B, APD, CSGP, AMZN, GNRC, DG, T, WMT, V, CVS, ONEQ, GOOGL, INTC, VYM, MSFT, TMO, FDX, GIS, IWS, IWF, CHCT, ITOT, COST, CXW, VRSK, JCI, IWO, ONEM, IJH, GOOG, KO, ABBV, HCA, NEE, USMV, STE, ICE, JNJ, PG, SPT, ROBO, BA, IXP, HSIC, VTI, VEU, TSLA, COLD, EOS, CHGG, SUB, CSCO, SHY, BP, CHWY, PSXP, RDS.B, NFLX, LH, JPM, LLY,

XLU, AAPL, MUB, ATVI, TDOC, BRK.B, APD, CSGP, AMZN, GNRC, DG, T, WMT, V, CVS, ONEQ, GOOGL, INTC, VYM, MSFT, TMO, FDX, GIS, IWS, IWF, CHCT, ITOT, COST, CXW, VRSK, JCI, IWO, ONEM, IJH, GOOG, KO, ABBV, HCA, NEE, USMV, STE, ICE, JNJ, PG, SPT, ROBO, BA, IXP, HSIC, VTI, VEU, TSLA, COLD, EOS, CHGG, SUB, CSCO, SHY, BP, CHWY, PSXP, RDS.B, NFLX, LH, JPM, LLY, Sold Out: REGI, FTV, ICVT, RGA, XLY, CEF, RSG, IWN, URI, KRMD, BIP, DGX, ITA, EFAV, VNT, UBER, MTRN, PE,

For the details of TBH Global Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tbh+global+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 76,441 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.54% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 202,484 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98% BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 597,747 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.39% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 54,209 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 117,425 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $122.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 37,117 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.23 and $71.61, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $76.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 46,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 34,453 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.14. The stock is now traded at around $254.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,982 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,328 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vital Farms Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.79 and $39.73, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 32,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 106.59%. The purchase prices were between $51.03 and $57.75, with an estimated average price of $55.03. The stock is now traded at around $59.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 58,255 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 39.23%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $141.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 39,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 71.08%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 30,288 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 170.88%. The purchase prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49. The stock is now traded at around $131.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 13,273 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 79.08%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 42,613 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 70.10%. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $32.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 42,526 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $51.64 and $79.01, with an estimated average price of $61.23.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $61.6 and $73, with an estimated average price of $68.32.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.95 and $96.9, with an estimated average price of $88.75.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The sale prices were between $95.44 and $126.79, with an estimated average price of $111.91.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $17.31 and $19.52, with an estimated average price of $18.61.