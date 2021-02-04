LVW Advisors, LLC Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Union Pacific Corp, Visa Inc, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Pittsford, NY, based Investment company LVW Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Procter & Gamble Co, Union Pacific Corp, Visa Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LVW Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, LVW Advisors, LLC owns 198 stocks with a total value of $497 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 177,999 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 679,522 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.51% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 138,620 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.47% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 178,005 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33% CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 709,072 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.77. The stock is now traded at around $129.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 20,162 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94. The stock is now traded at around $51.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,980 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA. The purchase prices were between $2.62 and $5.21, with an estimated average price of $3.86. The stock is now traded at around $5.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 76,527 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $181.8, with an estimated average price of $151.52. The stock is now traded at around $104.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $849.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 466 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $42.94 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $47.11. The stock is now traded at around $47.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,782 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 632.52%. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.81. The stock is now traded at around $204.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 14,687 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 21.10%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $209.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 23,517 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 30.21%. The purchase prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.12. The stock is now traded at around $184.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,577 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 59.64%. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $33.9, with an estimated average price of $31.95. The stock is now traded at around $34.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 38,630 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $330.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 21.96%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $340.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,964 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.78.

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $47.06 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $51.04.

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Primerica Inc. The sale prices were between $109.5 and $140.09, with an estimated average price of $125.82.

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $78.07 and $94.43, with an estimated average price of $87.38.

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Genie Energy Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.21 and $9.4, with an estimated average price of $8.46.