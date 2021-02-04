Omega Financial Group, LLC Buys FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Short-Ter

Investment company Omega Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Omega Financial Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Omega Financial Group, LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GUNR, MUB, HYD, VEU, ECL, GOOGL,
- Added Positions: IJJ, BSCL, SCHZ, SCHH, AGG, EFG, ISTB, IYR, CMF, VNQ, EMB, PHB, IGOV, SPMD,
- Reduced Positions: SUB, SCHA, SCHM, IJR, SCHC, SCHX, SHM, DVY, EWX, SCHF, IJH, SCHK, SCZ, IUSG, SCHG, BRK.B,
- Sold Out: SHV, FLOT, SHYG, TFI, QCOM,
For the details of Omega Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/omega+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Omega Financial Group, LLC
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 210,025 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
- CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 154,140 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10%
- BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 40,289 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
- CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 215,361 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
- Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 374,819 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.82%
Omega Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $26.34 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $30. The stock is now traded at around $33.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 71,316 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Omega Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 11,074 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
Omega Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.84 and $61.54, with an estimated average price of $60.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 15,294 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Omega Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $60.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,951 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Omega Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2053.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 120 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Omega Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.59 and $225.9, with an estimated average price of $209.11. The stock is now traded at around $208.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 979 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Omega Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 95.20%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $91.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 42,746 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Omega Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62.Sold Out: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Omega Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $50.67.Sold Out: BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Omega Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $43.72 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.7.Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)
Omega Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.59 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $52.08.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Omega Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59.
