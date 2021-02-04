>
Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys Qualcomm Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, Fastly Inc

February 04, 2021 | About: QCOM -8.83% IYJ +1.47% CRWD +2.7% VIS +1.2% VZ +0.64% BABA +1.34% GM -0.22% AXP +3.7% STZ +3.33% NFLX +2.36% LUMN -0.25% FSL +0%

Investment company Wealth Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Qualcomm Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Vanguard Industrials ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, sells Netflix Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, Fastly Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 80 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 308,464 shares, 18.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.6%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,533 shares, 18.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.91%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 44,731 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00%
  4. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 37,918 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio.
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,095 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $54.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9. The stock is now traded at around $124.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.01 and $219.05, with an estimated average price of $196.79. The stock is now traded at around $223.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 65 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 90.24%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 37,668 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 112.45%. The purchase prices were between $81.43 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $91.19. The stock is now traded at around $98.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 14,765 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 48.47%. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.08. The stock is now traded at around $224.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,361 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 109.09%. The purchase prices were between $141.72 and $170.63, with an estimated average price of $160.59. The stock is now traded at around $173.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 49.81%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,865 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 41.46%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $266.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,337 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65.

Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.87.

Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $63.51 and $128.83, with an estimated average price of $88.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.. Also check out:

1. WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. keeps buying

