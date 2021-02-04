Searle & Co. Buys Horizon Therapeutics PLC, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Viatris Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, NetScout Systems Inc, Unilever NV

Investment company Searle & Co. (Current Portfolio) buys Horizon Therapeutics PLC, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Viatris Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP, Unilever PLC, sells Wells Fargo, NetScout Systems Inc, Unilever NV, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Phillips 66 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Searle & Co.. As of 2020Q4, Searle & Co. owns 139 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTRS, UL, VSTA, SO, ACN, BK, STZ, XYL, XERS, AY2,

VTRS, UL, VSTA, SO, ACN, BK, STZ, XYL, XERS, AY2, Added Positions: HZNP, IFF, NEP, DIS, BMY, DHR, GCP, GILD, MDT, EMR, XLK, UPS, AEP, INTC, VGZ,

HZNP, IFF, NEP, DIS, BMY, DHR, GCP, GILD, MDT, EMR, XLK, UPS, AEP, INTC, VGZ, Reduced Positions: AAPL, PSX, XOM, TSLA, JPM, CVX, CL, HES, TGT, T, EPD, F, HRTX, MMP, VZ, HII,

AAPL, PSX, XOM, TSLA, JPM, CVX, CL, HES, TGT, T, EPD, F, HRTX, MMP, VZ, HII, Sold Out: WFCPL.PFD, NTCT, UN, DVY, AYTU, CHFS, LYG, GMLP,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 119,138 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,190 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 201,060 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 37,825 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 93,167 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75%

Searle & Co. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 35,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Searle & Co. initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Searle & Co. initiated holding in Vasta Platform Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.3 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Searle & Co. initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $64.17, with an estimated average price of $60.21. The stock is now traded at around $60.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Searle & Co. initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.01 and $219.05, with an estimated average price of $196.79. The stock is now traded at around $223.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Searle & Co. initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $239.95. The stock is now traded at around $253.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 841 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Searle & Co. added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 82.35%. The purchase prices were between $67 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $74.23. The stock is now traded at around $85.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 23,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Searle & Co. added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 64.08%. The purchase prices were between $101.44 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $112.11. The stock is now traded at around $126.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 16,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Searle & Co. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $64.54. The stock is now traded at around $84.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 48,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Searle & Co. added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 30.95%. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29. The stock is now traded at around $65.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Searle & Co. added to a holding in GCP Applied Technologies Inc by 30.90%. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $23.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Searle & Co. added to a holding in Vista Gold Corp by 170.00%. The purchase prices were between $0.94 and $1.16, with an estimated average price of $1.04. The stock is now traded at around $0.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Searle & Co. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1348.76 and $1517.9, with an estimated average price of $1418.95.

Searle & Co. sold out a holding in NetScout Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $20.08 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $23.92.

Searle & Co. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Searle & Co. sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3.

Searle & Co. sold out a holding in Aytu BioScience Inc. The sale prices were between $5.98 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $9.05.

Searle & Co. sold out a holding in CHF Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $6.02 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $7.45.