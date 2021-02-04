Capital Planning Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Intel Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp

Sacramento, CA, based Investment company Capital Planning Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, DraftKings Inc, Health Catalyst Inc, sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Intel Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, Dover Corp, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Planning Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Capital Planning Advisors, LLC owns 121 stocks with a total value of $372 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DKNG, HCAT, BA, IWM, YUM, MA, PAYC, DUK, VEU,
- Added Positions: ICF, IYW, KOMP, ARKG, GLDM, IVW, APD, DIS, DGRW, DHR, BX, SPLG, DG, ITW, AAPL, CHTR, NVDA, NFLX, HON, ENZL, BOND, TSLA, FIS, WCN, MTCH, CRM, NKE, SBUX, SPYG, SPEM, VTV, ATVI, BRK.B, UNP, PG, MCO, LHX, HD, VZ, TXN, SYY, LUV, PH, IAU, MCD, JPM, NSC, EW, LOW, WMT, PM,
- Reduced Positions: IWF, VUG, INTC, NOC, DOV, GOOGL, COST, CVS, IBM, MMC, TMO, JPST, VEEV, AON, AXP, VRTX, JNJ, ADBE, ORCL, CSCO, ADP, ABT, SPY, QQQ, FB, TMUS, LMT, ADSK, XLY, ROST, V, PFE, ZTS, CVX, ROP, MO, MRK, BAC, ACN, ICLR,
- Sold Out: EMB, DBX, BAX, DIA, USMV,
- SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) - 549,124 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.39%
- BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 125,819 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65%
- SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 1,255,577 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41%
- ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 180,710 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.65%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 119,800 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.39. The stock is now traded at around $63.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 16,352 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT)
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $36.89. The stock is now traded at around $50.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,870 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $210.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,501 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $218.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.92 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $102.24. The stock is now traded at around $102.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $340.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 664 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 103.58%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 221,179 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 287.96%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $90.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 71,183 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,272 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 44.93%. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.41. The stock is now traded at around $256.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,593 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 30.59%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $180.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,136 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 75.03%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35. The stock is now traded at around $235.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,849 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.87 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $112.56.Sold Out: Dropbox Inc (DBX)
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $20.38.Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $75.39 and $82.36, with an estimated average price of $79.2.Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Capital Planning Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89.
