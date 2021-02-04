Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC Buys Tesla Inc, Viatris Inc, Americas Gold And Silver Corp, Sells NeoPhotonics Corp, Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, McEwen Mining Inc

Investment company Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Viatris Inc, Americas Gold And Silver Corp, BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, AT&T Inc, sells NeoPhotonics Corp, Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, McEwen Mining Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, GlaxoSmithKline PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $78 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSLA, VTRS, CIBR, XBI, XLK, ITW, MJ,

TSLA, VTRS, CIBR, XBI, XLK, ITW, MJ, Added Positions: USAS, DSI, T, PFE, AMGN, MRK, BMY, IGV, BABA, PEP, AOR, CVS, F, CVX, RTX, FB, AOA,

USAS, DSI, T, PFE, AMGN, MRK, BMY, IGV, BABA, PEP, AOR, CVS, F, CVX, RTX, FB, AOA, Reduced Positions: PKW, GE, DIA, GSK, IBND, AMAT, PYPL, AOK, MXIM, TGT, AMZN, INTC, SPTM, REGL, PG, ABBV, HD, BA, PTNQ, ASM, JPM, C,

PKW, GE, DIA, GSK, IBND, AMAT, PYPL, AOK, MXIM, TGT, AMZN, INTC, SPTM, REGL, PG, ABBV, HD, BA, PTNQ, ASM, JPM, C, Sold Out: NPTN, MUX, GILD, GSP,

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 352,819 shares, 13.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% General Electric Co (GE) - 776,586 shares, 10.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.84% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bo (IBND) - 167,806 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 196,393 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon (EBND) - 156,595 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $849.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 1,306 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 26,443 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.31 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,761 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Biotech. The purchase prices were between $110.36 and $151.14, with an estimated average price of $128.64. The stock is now traded at around $162.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,727 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $135.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.85 and $217.54, with an estimated average price of $204.56. The stock is now traded at around $197.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,007 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Americas Gold And Silver Corp by 95.04%. The purchase prices were between $2.44 and $3.23, with an estimated average price of $2.77. The stock is now traded at around $2.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 308,983 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 98.71%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $74.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 11,442 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 89.01%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $28.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 29,438 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in NeoPhotonics Corp. The sale prices were between $5.99 and $9.12, with an estimated average price of $7.76.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in McEwen Mining Inc. The sale prices were between $0.94 and $1.17, with an estimated average price of $1.02.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Comstock Mining Inc. The sale prices were between $0.8 and $1.05, with an estimated average price of $0.86.