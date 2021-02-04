>
Articles 

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Buys Graco Inc, American Tower Corp, Sells S&P Global Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Unilever NV

February 04, 2021 | About: GGG -0.33% AMT -0.05% SPGI +1.3% ADI +1.99% UN +0% ITW -0.17% WST -0.63% ABT -0.4%

Investment company Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Graco Inc, American Tower Corp, sells S&P Global Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Unilever NV, Illinois Tool Works Inc, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. owns 41 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lowell+blake+%26+associates+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,727 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,499 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,995 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.65%
  4. PAR Technology Corp (PAR) - 113,665 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.50%
  5. Nike Inc (NKE) - 46,255 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
Added: Graco Inc (GGG)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Graco Inc by 201.99%. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $72.84, with an estimated average price of $66.98. The stock is now traded at around $70.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 18,702 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 98.95%. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $232.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 6,641 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.91.

Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $114.01 and $147.73, with an estimated average price of $132.86.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $191.85 and $217.54, with an estimated average price of $204.56.

Sold Out: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The sale prices were between $261.16 and $301.66, with an estimated average price of $280.69.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc..

